JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Admit Card Released Through School Login

JAC 10th admit card out

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 exam admit cards. The schools will have to download the Class 10th JAC admit cards and make it available to the students. To access the Class 10th JAC admit cards, schools will be required to login at the website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in with the passwords and login details.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

Class 10, or secondary, exams will be held from March 24 in offline centre-based mode. The JAC Class 10 examination will get over on April 20. This year, about eight lakh students would write the exam papers in Class 10 and 12 in the state.

JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI earlier: “We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places.”

JAC Admit Card: How To Download