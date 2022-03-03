  • Home
  • Education
  • JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Admit Card Released Through School Login

JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Admit Card Released Through School Login

JAC 10th Admit Card: To access the Class 10th JAC admit cards, schools will be required to login at the website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in with the passwords and login details.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 4:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Final Exams Offline From March 24
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Declared
Jharkhand Board Matric (Class 10) Result Declared, 95.93% Pass
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Exams Cancelled
Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge
JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Admit Card Released Through School Login
JAC 10th admit card out
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 exam admit cards. The schools will have to download the Class 10th JAC admit cards and make it available to the students. To access the Class 10th JAC admit cards, schools will be required to login at the website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in with the passwords and login details.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

Class 10, or secondary, exams will be held from March 24 in offline centre-based mode. The JAC Class 10 examination will get over on April 20. This year, about eight lakh students would write the exam papers in Class 10 and 12 in the state.

JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI earlier: “We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places.”

JAC Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac
  2. On the Recent Announcement tab, click on Secondary Exam Admit Card
  3. On the next window, go to School Login
  4. Login with the IDs and passwords
  5. Submit and access the JAC Class 10 secondary admit cards
Click here for more Education News
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Registration For Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Ends Soon; Over 55,000 Apply So Far
Registration For Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Ends Soon; Over 55,000 Apply So Far
Bihar Board BSEB Inter (12th) Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
Bihar Board BSEB Inter (12th) Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details
NIT Andhra Pradesh Partners With BETA CAE Systems To Train Students In Computer Aided Engineering
NIT Andhra Pradesh Partners With BETA CAE Systems To Train Students In Computer Aided Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................