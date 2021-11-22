  • Home
ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students

The first day of the ISC Class 12 semester 1 exams starting from today will be held for the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) paper from 2 pm for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 8:40 am IST

ISC Class 12th exams will start today
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 1 exams from today, November 22. The first day of ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam will start with the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) from 2 pm for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CISCE Class 12 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ISC Class 12 exams will continue till December 20.

Students will be required to carry along with them the ISC semester 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students at 1:50 pm. This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.

CISCE Guidelines For Class 12th ISC Exams

  1. Semester 1 admit cards can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools
  2. If an examination paper for which the candidate has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner
  3. Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet
  4. On the top–sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided
  5. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only
  6. Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators

Meanwhile six students against offline-only mode of exams and had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an option of online mode along with the center-based offline exams. However, the Supreme Court of India refused to make changes to the semester 1 board exams.

ISC Class 12 Time Table

cisce class 12 exams, isc class 12 exam datesheet, cisce instructions, cisce.org, isc guidelines, isc exam checklist, isc class 12 guidelines, isc exam date 2021, cisce board, cisce websiteISC Class 12 Time Table (Source: cisce.org)

ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam
