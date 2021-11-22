ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students

ISC Class 12th exams will start today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 1 exams from today, November 22. The first day of ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam will start with the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) from 2 pm for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CISCE Class 12 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ISC Class 12 exams will continue till December 20.

Students will be required to carry along with them the ISC semester 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students at 1:50 pm. This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.

CISCE Guidelines For Class 12th ISC Exams

Semester 1 admit cards can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools If an examination paper for which the candidate has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet On the top–sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators

Meanwhile six students against offline-only mode of exams and had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an option of online mode along with the center-based offline exams. However, the Supreme Court of India refused to make changes to the semester 1 board exams.

ISC Class 12 Time Table

ISC Class 12 Time Table (Source: cisce.org)