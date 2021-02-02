  • Home
  • Education
  • IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme

IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced new merit-based scholarships worth Rs 1.17 Crore for the new batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) or PGDM(RM).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 10:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IRMASAT 2021: Rural MBA Application Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Irma.ac.in
IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Extends Application Date Till January 27
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
CBSE’s COVID-19 Guidelines, Exams In Double Shifts; All You Need To Know
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee
Live
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Check Here
IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme
IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme
New Delhi:

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced new merit-based scholarships worth Rs 1.17 Crore for the new batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) or PGDM(RM). IRMA has also reopened applications for the PGDM(RM) programme and the application window will be open till February 2, 2021. A total of 20 IRMA scholarships have been started out of which 10 are reserved for female candidates.

Read More || IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Extends Application Date Till January 27

The scholarship amount will be up to 50 percent of the PGDM(RM) tuition fee.The scholarship for the first year will be based on the selection merit of IRMA admission process. In the second year, the scholarship will be given on the basis of performance in the first year.

IRMA says that “Cost of programmes for students are kept low through cross-subsidisation, with the aim of helping them serve the needs of the challenging rural sector more effectively”.

Types of IRMA scholarships


SC scholarships

This scholarship covers the entire cost of education of SC candidates available at IRMA. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India has allocated 4 scholarships to IRMA for SC students. The scholarship covers tuition fees, non-refundable charges, lodging and boarding expenses, cost of books, stationery, and a personal computer.

Direct link to apply for SC scholarship

ST scholarships

A full scholarship is allocated for 5 ST candidates by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The amount of the scholarship covers tuition fees, boarding and lodging expenses, book grant, and a one-time grant for the purchase of a personal computer.

Direct link to apply for ST scholarship

Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) Scheme

Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme is given with respect to the rules of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

PGDM(RM) is a two-year residential management programme. PGDM(RM) is recognised as equivalent to Master’s degree in Rural Management (RM) by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

IRMA has a cooperative mess which is managed by the students themselves.

IRMA had earlier extended the application date for IRMASAT or IRMA Social Awareness Test till January 27, 2021.IRMASAT will also consider the scores of Common Admission Test (Cat 2021) or Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021). IRMASAT 2021 application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Rural Management, Anand IRMA Anand Anand Institute of Rural Management
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
CBSE’s COVID-19 Guidelines, Exams In Double Shifts; All You Need To Know
CBSE’s COVID-19 Guidelines, Exams In Double Shifts; All You Need To Know
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Check Here
Live | CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Check Here
We Hope We Will Be Able To Re-Open Schools In Full Capacity Soon: Delhi Chief Minister
We Hope We Will Be Able To Re-Open Schools In Full Capacity Soon: Delhi Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................