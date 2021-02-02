IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced new merit-based scholarships worth Rs 1.17 Crore for the new batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) or PGDM(RM). IRMA has also reopened applications for the PGDM(RM) programme and the application window will be open till February 2, 2021. A total of 20 IRMA scholarships have been started out of which 10 are reserved for female candidates.

The scholarship amount will be up to 50 percent of the PGDM(RM) tuition fee.The scholarship for the first year will be based on the selection merit of IRMA admission process. In the second year, the scholarship will be given on the basis of performance in the first year.

IRMA says that “Cost of programmes for students are kept low through cross-subsidisation, with the aim of helping them serve the needs of the challenging rural sector more effectively”.

Types of IRMA scholarships





SC scholarships

This scholarship covers the entire cost of education of SC candidates available at IRMA. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India has allocated 4 scholarships to IRMA for SC students. The scholarship covers tuition fees, non-refundable charges, lodging and boarding expenses, cost of books, stationery, and a personal computer.

Direct link to apply for SC scholarship

ST scholarships

A full scholarship is allocated for 5 ST candidates by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The amount of the scholarship covers tuition fees, boarding and lodging expenses, book grant, and a one-time grant for the purchase of a personal computer.

Direct link to apply for ST scholarship

Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) Scheme

Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme is given with respect to the rules of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

PGDM(RM) is a two-year residential management programme. PGDM(RM) is recognised as equivalent to Master’s degree in Rural Management (RM) by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

IRMA has a cooperative mess which is managed by the students themselves.

IRMA had earlier extended the application date for IRMASAT or IRMA Social Awareness Test till January 27, 2021.IRMASAT will also consider the scores of Common Admission Test (Cat 2021) or Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021). IRMASAT 2021 application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500.