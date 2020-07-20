IP University Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or GGSIPU, Dwarka, has extended the last date to submit the online application for admission to various programmes of the university till July 31, 2020. Candidates can apply online on the university’s website -- www.ipu.ac.in till July 31. However, the university will also open the application correction window to edit the already filled GGSIPU application form from August 1 to August 3, 2020.

“Those seeking admission in MBA Programmes through CAT 2019 are requested to register themselves on http://ipu.admissions.nic.in and see the University’s notification no 14/2020, 15/2020 and 16/2020 uploaded on the university website i.e. www.ipu.ac.in for latest update,” read an IPU statement.

The university has provided helpline numbers to enable the students facing problems in submitting the online IPU application forms. Students seeking admission in the university can call at 9560313682 or 9971616992 for any queries relating to admission. The IPU statement issued in this regard also mentions the contact number of university public relations officer, 7291872201.

“The candidates desirous to seek admission in GGSIP University are hereby advised to kindly ensure that they fill and submit the Online Application Form at the earliest,” the statement added.