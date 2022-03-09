  • Home
  • Education
  • Internet Curbs During Board Exams: Calcutta High Court Seeks Report From West Bengal Government

Internet Curbs During Board Exams: Calcutta High Court Seeks Report From West Bengal Government

The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to inform it by Thursday 3 pm about the decision of a review committee over restrictions imposed on internet connectivity during the ongoing ‘Madhyamik’ (secondary) board examinations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 11:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

'Fake' Image Of Class 10 West Bengal Board Exam Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas
WB Madhyamik Exam 2022: No Internet In Some Areas On Exam Days To Stop Cheating
Over 11 Lakh To Appear For WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022 Starting Tomorrow; Important Guidelines For Students
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
Internet Curbs During Board Exams: Calcutta High Court Seeks Report From West Bengal Government
The dates and timing of the restrictions coincide with those of the Madhyamik examinations in the state.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to inform it by Thursday 3 pm about the decision of a review committee over restrictions imposed on internet connectivity at some places in the state during the ongoing ‘Madhyamik’ (secondary) board examinations for Class 10.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Courses after 10.Click Here.

The court was informed that the review committee is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Thursday. Taking up a PIL challenging the imposition of such curbs by the state government, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state to submit a report on the deliberations and decisions in the meeting by 3 pm on Thursday.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The matter will also be taken up for hearing at 3 pm on Thursday, the court said. The West Bengal Home Department, in an order issued on March 3, had stopped transmission of internet data-related messages from 11 am to 3.15 pm on certain dates starting March 7 in specified blocks and police station areas, when the ‘Madhyamik’ examinations commenced.

The dates and timing of the restrictions coincide with those of the Madhyamik examinations in the state. The Home Department order said intelligence reports have been received that internet transmission and voice over internet telephony may be used for "unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days”.

According to an official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the move was necessitated in the wake of reports of alleged leak of question papers from some examination centres in Malda and Murshidabad districts in 2019 and 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
west bengal board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Results 2021-22 Updates: Class 12th Term 1 Result Not Today; Expected By Friday
Live | CBSE Results 2021-22 Updates: Class 12th Term 1 Result Not Today; Expected By Friday
NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Deadline For Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Deadline For Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling
Assam HSLC Exam 2022: Question Papers, Answer Sheets Of 2021 To Be Used In Class 10 Exams This Year
Assam HSLC Exam 2022: Question Papers, Answer Sheets Of 2021 To Be Used In Class 10 Exams This Year
NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All Candidates
NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................