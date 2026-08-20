Indian Embassy In Washington Invites Applications For Know India Programme

Know India Programme: The Embassy of India in Washington, DC, has invited applications from young people of Indian origin for the 89th edition of the Know India Programme (Scholars and Innovators), scheduled to be held in India from September 15 to 29, 2026.

The Know India Programme provides youth of Indian origin with an opportunity to visit India and experience the country first-hand, including its cultural heritage, arts, institutions, and contemporary developments.

Selected participants will travel to India as guests of the Government of India.

Who can apply?

Persons of Indian origin aged 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply.

Applicants residing within the jurisdiction of the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, which covers Bermuda, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, can apply through the embassy.

Applicants residing elsewhere in the United States should apply through the Indian Consulate with jurisdiction over their state.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates must email scanned copies of the following documents to psminca.washington@mea.gov.in:

Completed application form

Educational qualification certificate

Passport

Colour passport-size photograph

Proof of PIO/OCI status

The deadline for submission of applications is August 27, 2026.

For detailed guidelines and to fill out the application form, applicants can visit the official website of the Embassy of India in Washington, DC.

The programme is open to youth of Indian origin (excluding Non-Resident Indians) with preference given to PIOs from Girmitiya countries. A maximum of 40 Indian origin youth are selected for each programme and provided full hospitality in India. 90% of the total cost of international airfare is also borne by the Ministry.