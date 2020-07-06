  • Home
  • Education
  • IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities: Statement From 23 IIT Directors

IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities: Statement From 23 IIT Directors

However, when the alumni’s mission is aligned with that of the institutes, necessary feasible support will also be provided.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2020 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Cotton University To Open Portal For Application, Introduce New UG, PG Programmes
JU Opts For 70:30 Evaluation Format For UG And PG Final Semesters In Engineering Courses
COVID-19: IIT Ropar Develops Ventilation Support For Patients
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31
Gender Ratio Improves At IIM Kozhikode, Over 50 Per Cent Women In New PGP Batch
DRDO To Establish Defence Research Cell At IIT Hyderabad
IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities: Statement From 23 IIT Directors
IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities, Says 23 IIT Directors
New Delhi:

Directors of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, had issued a statement distancing the IITs from a private body of the institutes’ alumni called “IIT Alumni Council”.

While doing so, the statement also expresses appreciation for alumni and their contributions and support.

The statement says that the recently-formed IIT Alumni Council comprising independent groups of IIT alumni who are engaged in various activities. The statement said: “Unless expressly indicated for specific projects, the IITs have no role to play in their efforts or in their organisation.”

The directors’ statement further added: “IIT Alumni Council is also not at liberty to associate any IIT or its logo with any of the activities undertaken by it unless they have the express written concurrence of the concerned IIT.”

"The IITs wish their alumni success in all their endeavors, and will support them wherever the activities are aligned with the mission of the IITs and when it is feasible for the IITs to provide such assistance," added the statement.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Alumni
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cotton University To Open Portal For Application, Introduce New UG, PG Programmes
Cotton University To Open Portal For Application, Introduce New UG, PG Programmes
UGC Guidelines: Home Ministry Allows Final Year Exams
UGC Guidelines: Home Ministry Allows Final Year Exams
JU Opts For 70:30 Evaluation Format For UG And PG Final Semesters In Engineering Courses
JU Opts For 70:30 Evaluation Format For UG And PG Final Semesters In Engineering Courses
NTA Opens Correction Window For UGC NET, JNUEE And 4 Other Exams
NTA Opens Correction Window For UGC NET, JNUEE And 4 Other Exams
Kerala Plus Two Result Delayed. Details Here
Kerala Plus Two Result Delayed. Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................