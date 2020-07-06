IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities: Statement From 23 IIT Directors

IITs And IIT Alumni Council Are Separate Entities, Says 23 IIT Directors

Directors of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, had issued a statement distancing the IITs from a private body of the institutes’ alumni called “IIT Alumni Council”.

While doing so, the statement also expresses appreciation for alumni and their contributions and support.

The statement says that the recently-formed IIT Alumni Council comprising independent groups of IIT alumni who are engaged in various activities. The statement said: “Unless expressly indicated for specific projects, the IITs have no role to play in their efforts or in their organisation.”

The directors’ statement further added: “IIT Alumni Council is also not at liberty to associate any IIT or its logo with any of the activities undertaken by it unless they have the express written concurrence of the concerned IIT.”

"The IITs wish their alumni success in all their endeavors, and will support them wherever the activities are aligned with the mission of the IITs and when it is feasible for the IITs to provide such assistance," added the statement.