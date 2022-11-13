IIT Jodhpur Confers Over 500 Degrees To Graduating Students During Its 8th Convocation

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 8th Convocation

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, on November 12, celebrated its eighth Convocation. The Institute has awarded degrees to 516 graduating students. IIT Jodhpur has awarded 16 PhD, 58 MBA, 101 MSc, 123 MTech, 212 BTech, and 6 degrees in the first-ever joint programme between IIT and AIIMS in the country, Master’s in Medical Technologies jointly awarded by AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur.

The Institute has awarded Devin Garg of Computer Science and Engineering stream with the President of India Gold Medal and Patel Jash Vinodbhai with Chairman, Board of Governors Gold Medal. Shubha Dhami of the Electrical Engineering stream has been awarded with Director's Gold Medal. The Institute has also awarded Jagadish Chandra Bose Gold Medal and C V Raman Gold Medal.

Presenting the Convocation Report, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said: “Aligned with the spirit of National Education Policy 2020, IIT Jodhpur is committed to offer a unique student focused educational experience which encourages collaborative and exploratory learning along with independent thinking. The Institute emphasizes science-based technology education with ample opportunities for the students to get engaged in solving real-life problems with interdisciplinary teams as part of curricular requirements. We focus on the holistic development of students and have created strong internal systems for supporting diverse student cohorts in academic, industrial, and social domains both inside and outside the formal academic interactions of the classroom."

“In continuation with the rapid growth in academic programmes along with the significant development and improvement in the infrastructural facility, the Director highlighted that the student strength at IIT Jodhpur has also increased from 3329 to 4065 admitted in 79 different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes,” he added.

This year, IIT jodhpur has also set up the School of Liberal Arts to facilitate the growth of liberal arts in the IIT ecosystem and enable closer interaction between technology and humanities and social sciences.

Some newly introduced interdisciplinary programs at IIT Jodhpur this year include:

M Tech in Robotics and Mobility

M Tech in Augmented and Virtual Reality

M Tech in Intelligent Communication Systems

M Tech. in CPS and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany)

M Tech in AI and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany)

New four-year BS programs in Chemistry and Physics with specialization

IIT Jodhpur Director also shared key statistics from the Placement Season 2021 - 22 in his report: