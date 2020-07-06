Image credit: Shutterstock UN Sustainable Development Goals 2020 In IIT Guwahati’s BTech Curriculum

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, or IIT Guwahati, has introduced United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 as a part of its BTech curriculum for 2020-21. With this, the institute has become the first IIT to introduce the programme, an official release said. The course will be compulsory for BTech second-year students.

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, the nodal department for the course, has collaborated with eight departments of the institute-- Departments of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Electronics, and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Design, and Physics-- to design and implement the course, IIT Guwahati said.

IIT Guwahati informed that faculty members of the eight departments will jointly conduct this course to introduce students to the technological, economical, ecological, and societal aspects of the 17 SDGs of the United Nations.

“This would be the first time the nine departments of IIT Guwahati have joined together to offer a course at the undergraduate level, realising that sustainability challenges and inclusive growth go hand-in-hand and has to be understood at the crossroads of science and society through an interdisciplinary lens,” Prof. Anamika Barua, course coordinator from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, said in a statement.

“The students, through this course, would be educated to critically evaluate the idea of Sustainability as an emerging discipline and have an opinion on the role for India, as a nation, in the successful implementation of the new SDGs,” Prof. Barua added.

Emphasising the urgent need to adopt the 17 SDGs as part of the curriculum, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said that it will make future leaders aware of the challenges for sustainable development.

“With only 10 more years remaining to fulfil these objectives, it becomes very vital that the students are taught about the goals of inclusive and sustainable growth and through this course, offered by faculty members from across engineering, science and humanities departments, IIT Guwahati wishes to prepare the students to play leading roles in ‘Transforming the World,’” Prof. Sitharam said.

UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030

The sustainable development goals are a collection of ideas or plans that are meant to “transform the world” by 2030, with the principle of “leaving no one behind”.

These goals were agreed at the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations, with an aim to create a better world by 2030 by ending poverty, fighting inequality, addressing the urgency of climate change, and several other holistic approaches, according to IIT Guwahati.

The institute believes that the new course will help students to understand the role of “research for promoting sustainable development” and “meet the 169 targets as part of the 17 SDGs”.

“The course on SDGs will enable students to realise the importance of a stable relationship between human activities and the natural world for a healthy, clean and safe environment, and, thus, make them responsible individuals and the world a better place for inclusive growth and overall prosperity,” IIT Guwahati said in a statement.