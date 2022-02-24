IIT Guwahati Begins Phased Reopening Of Campus

The institute has also decided to resume offline classes

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started calling students back to the campus in a phased manner. In the first phase, between February 19 and March 10, PhD, BTech and BDes final year, and dual degree students can return to the institute.

“Only the students eligible for registration for the current semester are permitted to return…the students should fill in their arrival details in the return portal and plan their travel to reach the campus as per the schedule mentioned above,” the institute said.

About COVID-19 precautionary measures, the institute said, “It is recommended that the returning students be fully vaccinated and should produce their vaccination certificates upon arrival. If a student develops any symptom during the stay, he/she should inform the medical section, get tested, and undergo isolation as per the protocol.”

Here is the schedule for IIT Guwahati campus reopening

Programme/Batch Return Schedule PhD. dual degree students, including those undergoing course work Phase 1 (February 19 to March 10) BTech, BDes Final year (2018 batch and earlier batches) MA, MSc, MTech, MDes, MS(R) final year (2020 and earlier batches) Phase 2 (February 23 to March 10)

MA, MSc, MTech, MDes, MS(R) first year (2021 batch) Phase 3 (February 28 to March 10) BTech, BDes third year and second year (2019 and 2020 batches) Phase 4 (March 14 to 20) BTech, BDes first year (2021 batch)

IIT Guwahati said it has decided to resume offline classes and the academic affairs section will issue a separate notification in this regard. “The students are enthusiastic about returning to the campus and starting in-person learning,” it added.