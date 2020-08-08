  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Announces Changes In GATE 2021 Exam Pattern

IIT Bombay Announces Changes In GATE 2021 Exam Pattern

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has released the brochure of GATE 2021 on August 7 at the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 9:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Alumni From 1994 Batch Donate Rs 1.25 Crore For Online Classes
IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation's Rs. 2.35 Crore Grant For Supplying Laptops To Needy Students
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Bombay Best In India But Drops In Global Ranking
IIT Bombay Introduces Self-paced Course On Online Teaching
Wont Be Able To Take Exams Without Scribes And Assistive Devices: Differently Abled DU Students
IIT Bombay Announces Changes In GATE 2021 Exam Pattern
IIT Bombay has released the brochure of GATE 2021
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has released the brochure of GATE 2021 on August 7 at the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

Various changes in the new brochure have been observed, such as- addition and removal of some exam cities. Earlier, changes regarding the eligibility criteria relaxation and addition of exam papers of GATE 2021 have been announced.

Changes in exam pattern

In GATE 2021, the aspirants will have to additionally answer Multiple Select Questions. This third type of questions has been added to the pattern where previously only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type Questions (NATs) existed. The division of marks will be as follows:

Subject Questions - 72 Marks

General Aptitude - 15 Marks

Engineering Mathematics - 13 Marks

A few exam cities have been added for GATE 2021- Jhansi (IIT Kanpur), Dhenkanal (IIT Kharagpur), Chandrapur (IIT Bombay) and Muzzaffarnagar (IIT Roorkee). Whereas, Pala (IIT Madras) has been removed from the list. There is a total of 195 Indian exam cities and 5 abroad. However, there are chances of international cities being dropped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

GATE 2021 will be held from February 5 to 7 and 12 to 14 as a computer-based test. Registrations for GATE 2021 will start from September 14, 2020. GATE scores are used by students for M.Tech admissions and PSU recruitment.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Wont Be Able To Take Exams Without Scribes And Assistive Devices: Differently Abled DU Students
Wont Be Able To Take Exams Without Scribes And Assistive Devices: Differently Abled DU Students
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................