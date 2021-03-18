  • Home
IIM Rohtak Five-Year Integrated Programme In Law: Eligibility, Application Process

Candidates seeking admission to IIM Rohtak’s five-year IPL can apply online at iimrohtak.ac.in till May 31.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 5:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIM Rohtak launches new programme in Law
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The application window for the new Integrated Programme in Law (IPL) at the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) is open. Candidates seeking admission to IIM Rohtak’s five-year IPL can apply online at iimrohtak.ac.in till May 31. The online registration window opened on March 16. Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the Integrated Programme in Law on the basis of the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) scores.

The five-year integrated programme, as per IIM Rohtak, aims to provide an in-depth knowledge of business management with details of law and governance. The new programme will be a non-residential programme at IIM Rohtak extension campus (Gurugram).

IIM Rohtak Five-Year IPL: Course Structure

IIM Rohtak’s IPL consists of 15 terms spread over a duration of five-years. A year has three terms, each of three months duration. The entire programme consists of courses in Business Management and Legal Education. Students will be undergoing several internships and moot courts exercises during the course of the programme.

There shall be no lateral entry on the plea of graduation in any subject or exit by way of awarding a degree splitting the integrated programme, at any intermediary stage of the programme.

IIM Rohtak Five-Year IPL: Eligibility

Students with a minimum 60 per cent (General) or 55 percent (SC/ST/OBC) in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be eligible to apply. The student must not be older than 20 years of age as on July 31, 2021. Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the Integrated Programme in Law on the basis of the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) scores.

The final selection will be done by calculating the scores obtained in CLAT, personal interview and past academic performances in Class 10 and Class 12.

The CLAT 2021 scores will carry 45 per cent weightage, past academic scores will carry 40 per cent weightage and personal interview 15 percent.

IIM Rohtak Five-Year IPL: Application Steps

Step 1: Go to iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated IPL link

Step 3: Go to the IPL Registration Link on the next window

Step 4: Register with names, dates of birth

Step 5: Login with the id and fill the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit

IIM Rohtak Admission Introduction to law
