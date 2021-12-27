IIM CAT 2021 Result Soon: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2021 Result: The result of Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) is expected to be released in January, though there is no official confirmation on result date. Once released, the candidates will get their result and download score card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT result 2021 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

IIM CAT 2021 Result: Direct Link, Websites

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) result will be available at the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to access result will be activated, one CAT result announced.

CAT 2021 Result: How To Download Scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click the link that reads “Score 2021” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage. A new window of result of CAT 2021 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results. Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar. The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

The CAT answer key was earlier released on December 8, and candidates raised their objections on answer key till December 11.

This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off. For details and update on CAT 2021 result, please visit the website- iimcat.ac.in.