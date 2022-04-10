  • Home
IIM Bodh Gaya Confers 182 Students With Degrees During 4th Convocation

"The Chairman's Gold Medal, the Director's Gold Medal, and the Best Student Award were conferred to Rathnakaram Krishna Chaithanya, Bonde Pranav Tukaram, and Piyush Pallav, respectively," IIM Bodh Gaya in a statement mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 7:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360
IIM Bodh Gaya Confers 182 Students With Degrees During 4th Convocation
Out of 182 students graduated, 116 were boys and girls- 66
Image credit: PRO IIM Bodh Gaya
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bodh Gaya) organised its fourth convocation on Saturday, April 9 and a total of 182 students for Master of Business Administration (2020-22) were conferred with degrees. Out of 182 students graduated, 116 were boys and girls- 66. "The Chairman's Gold Medal, the Director's Gold Medal, and the Best Student Award were conferred to Rathnakaram Krishna Chaithanya, Bonde Pranav Tukaram, and Piyush Pallav, respectively," IIM Bodh Gaya in a statement mentioned.

IIM Bodh Gaya Director Dr. Vinita Sahay congratulated the graduating students and said, "What an incredible group of students you are. You took on the challenge of the pandemic, and you succeeded." "We are firm believers in diversity and realize that we ought to contribute to bringing our women leaders of tomorrow forward, and we are prepared to do so. We have made provisions to include female students in both our MBA and Integrated programmes. We are also attracting prominent women academicians to be a part of our teaching community," Dr. Sahay said.

The director also highlighted the placement success of the institute during Covid-19 pandemic. "The Institute witnessed a resonant placement season, with fifty-six renowned recruiters extending 210 offers across various domains and businesses in AY 2021-22," Dr. Sahay said.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, chief guest and Chairman of Steel Authority of India, Smt. Soma Mandal said “As you start your professional journey, remember that there will be failures. We can't win all the battles but we need to believe in ourselves. Don’t let anything dent your confidence. Your self-belief will make others believe in you. There is no honor in suffering from negativity so move on and life will offer positive gifts.”

