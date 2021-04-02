IIM Bangalore Virtually Inaugurates Executive PG Programme In Management

IIM Bangalore virtually inaugurates executive MBA programme

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore virtually inaugurated the new batch of one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP). A total of 75 students have been enrolled into the course.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore along with Professor Abhoy Ojha, Dean Programmes, Professor Ashis Mishra, Chairperson, Admissions, and Professor Sabarinathan G, Chairperson, EPGP, addressed the class.

Prof. Rishikesha Krishnan explained about the course as he said, “There is a good chance that many of these projects and investments will create a whole set of new opportunities for professionals like you in the years ahead”.

“The timing you have chosen to join this programme is quite opportune from the perspective of the growth of the economy. Study the business environment carefully before you focus on specific sectors”, he said.

He further said that, “The opportunities will require all of you to have a good understanding of contemporary changes. You must make your efforts to supplement what you are learning in the classroom. You must show initiative in organizing and attending industry events and inviting globally-respected speakers to address you”.

Offering a recap of the 6-8 month journey leading up to this inauguration, Prof. Ashis Mishra shared the profile of the 11th batch, whose average GMAT score is 690, average work experience is 7 years and average age is 30 years”.