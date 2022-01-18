IIM Ahmedabad Announces Revised Criteria For MBA Admissions

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Ahmedabad MBA admission: Check revised criteria (representational)

IIM Ahmedabad Admission: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced a revised formula for calculating academic rating (AR) score for admission to the 2022-24 batch of postgraduate programme in Management (PGPM). The institute has decided to do away with the bachelor’s degree component of the shortlisting criteria and the academic rating will now be computed considering marks scored by candidates in Class 10, Class 12 board exams and based on their work experience.

Considering that many universities could not conduct exams in the past two years due to COVID-19 and had to promote students based on alternative criteria, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 committee had allowed candidates to appear for the test without requiring a minimum percentage of marks in their degree exams.

“On account of this, the Admissions Committee of IIM Ahmedabad decided to do away with the bachelor’s degree component from the shortlisting criteria and to apply it uniformly to all the candidates. The AR now will be computed on a scale of 25 (considering class 10th marks, class 12th marks and candidate's work experience) and the points will be pro-rated to 35,” IIM Ahmedabad said.

IIM Ahmedabad will now use this formula for computing the Composite Score (CS):

CS = 0.35 x (pro-rated AR Score/35) + 0.65 x (normalized overall CAT Score)

Where, pro-rated AR Score= [(AR score computed by taking 0 points for Bachelor’s degree)/25] x 35

The Institute has also announced CAT cut-offs and other details for 2022-24 admissions. Visit iima.ac.in for more information.