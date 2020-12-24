IGNOU’s School Of Law Celebrates National Consumer Day

The School of Law (SOL) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated National Consumer Day by organising a live discussion on the theme "The special features of the newly enacted Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and related rules and regulations" on Gyandarshan channel today, December 24, 2020.

The 'National Consumer Day' is celebrated in India on December 24 every year to mark the occasion over the assent given by the President of India on the enactment of the first Consumer Protection, 1986 on this date.

The Panel of Experts included Nidhi Khare, IAS, Additional Secretary (Consumer Affairs), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Prof. K Elumalai, Director, School of IGNOU, Dr Gurmeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, SOL, IGNOU.

The discussions centred around the following key aspects: