IGNOU’s School Of Law Celebrates National Consumer Day
The School of Law (SOL) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated National Consumer Day by organising a live discussion on the theme "The special features of the newly enacted Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and related rules and regulations" on Gyandarshan channel today, December 24, 2020.
The 'National Consumer Day' is celebrated in India on December 24 every year to mark the occasion over the assent given by the President of India on the enactment of the first Consumer Protection, 1986 on this date.
The Panel of Experts included Nidhi Khare, IAS, Additional Secretary (Consumer Affairs), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Prof. K Elumalai, Director, School of IGNOU, Dr Gurmeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, SOL, IGNOU.
The discussions centred around the following key aspects:
- The objects and purposes behind bringing completely a new Consumer Protection Act in the year 2019 over the 1986 Act.
- A brief discussion on the new and special features added under the New Act,2019
- The additional legislative (Rules and Regulations) and administrative initiatives are taken by GoI (Min of Consumer Affairs) till date.
- Procedure and process related to Mediation.
- Scope and ambit of the Central Consumer Protection Authority
- Product Liability Action related issues
- Issues concerning E-commerce Transactions