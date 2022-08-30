IGNOU Students Bag First Prize In Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale

Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale

The students of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have won the first prize in Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 Grand Finale. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has organised the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale on August 25-26, 2022. The team of IGNOU students including Jvoti Kumari, Gaytri Pandit, Aayushi Kumari, Sushmita Das, and Sonika Jaiswal under the leadership of Kunal Ambasta won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in the SIH 2022. All are students of the BCA programme of IGNOU.

"Another team IgnASM led by Ms Sheetal Thapa, PhD student of IGNOU emerged as the first runner up at the SIH-2022 Nodal center at Kongu Engineering College, Erode, Tamil Nadu. The team members were Sheetal Thapa (PhD in Fine Art), Ravikanth (BCA) and Poonam Rajput (CVAA). They worked on the problem statement to develop positive emotions among students across all age groups for holistic development and well-being in the Student Innovation category.

"The team SIGSEGV with members including Satish kumar Mishra (MCA), Ananya Singh (MCA), Harsh(MCA) and Nadeem Ahmad (BCA) participated at the VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad. They worked on the problem statement under miscellaneous categories. The team developed a No-Code Chatbot Builder using AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Blockchain technology," IGNOU said in a release

A total of five teams were nominated from IGNOU to participate at the National level in the SIH 2022 organized by the MoE and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Out of which three teams participated in the SIH 2022 Grand Finale held at different Nodal Centres at Ranchi, Erode and Hyderabad.

To select and nominate students for the national level SIH 2022, the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) IGNOU organised an internal Hackathon, Smart IGNOU Hackathon-2022 from March 11 to 14, 2022. About eight teams presented their ideas and proposals in the Smart IGNOU Hackathon. Of these, five teams were selected on the basis of their work and performance, and nominated to participate at the National level in the SIH-2022.

SIH 2022 organized by the MoE and AICTE, is a nationwide product development competition, where problem statements are posed to students for innovative solutions to some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives.