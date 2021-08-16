IGNOU Opens Application For Student Innovation Award 2021; Invites Entries

IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award 2021

The National Centre for Innovations in Distance Education (NCIDE), IGNOU, invites entries from IGNOU students for the Student Innovation Award 2021. IGNOU identifies and recognises the best innovator students and gives them Student Innovation Awards every year on its Foundation Day. IGNOU students who have developed something innovative, can submit their applications in the prescribed form for the Student Innovation Award 2021 at the university website by September 30.

Giving details of the Student Innovation Award, Dr OP Sharma, Director, NCIDE said: "Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of a nation, the IGNOU has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the innovator students in different fields from across the country.”

The best three entries will be awarded trophies, certificates and cash by IGNOU. The prescribed format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from the official website of IGNOU.

“The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU had instituted the scheme of Student Innovation Awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, the awards are given every year to the best three innovators on the Foundation Day of the University. The selected best three entries are awarded with the Trophies, Certificates and Cash Prizes of Rs 10,000/-, Rs. 7,000/- and Rs. 5,000/- respectively", Dr Sharma added.