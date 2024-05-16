Advertisement
ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out: Login credentials such as registration number and date of birth will be required to download the result. The ICSI CSEET exams were held on May 4 and 6.

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out: A minimum of 40% per paper and 50% overall is required to pass the exam.

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) has released the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students can access their scorecards by visiting the official website - icsi.edu.

Scorecards contain details such as candidates' names, registration numbers, roll numbers, marks obtained, qualifying status, and total marks on the scorecard.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps To Check Results

  • Go to the official website - icsi.edu
  • Select the result link
  • Input CSEET enrollment number/email address and password
  • Click the submit button
  • The result will be displayed on your screen
  • Save and download the result for future use

"Formal result cum marks statement of CSEET, January 2024 session will be uploaded on the website of the institute at icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," the ICSI stated.

A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks overall, is required to clear the exam. Incorrect responses incur no negative marking.

ICSI CSEET 2024, ICSI CSEET 2024 Result, ICSI CSEET Scorecards 2024
