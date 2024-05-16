ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Result Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) has released the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students can access their scorecards by visiting the official website - icsi.edu.

Login credentials such as registration number and date of birth will be required to download the result. The ICSI CSEET exams were held on May 4 and 6.

Advertisement

Scorecards contain details such as candidates' names, registration numbers, roll numbers, marks obtained, qualifying status, and total marks on the scorecard.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website - icsi.edu

Select the result link

Input CSEET enrollment number/email address and password

Click the submit button

The result will be displayed on your screen

Save and download the result for future use

"Formal result cum marks statement of CSEET, January 2024 session will be uploaded on the website of the institute at icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," the ICSI stated.

A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks overall, is required to clear the exam. Incorrect responses incur no negative marking.