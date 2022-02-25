ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Results Out; Meet The Toppers

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS December 2021 results announced, here's list of toppers (representational)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday announced results of the December session of CS Professional and Executive programmes. Scorecards can be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu. Shruti Nagar is the national topper of CS Professional new syllabus and Aditya Soni is the topper of the old syllabus exam.

Chiraag Agarwal has topped the CS Executive exam in the new syllabus and Aditya Jain has topped in the old syllabus.

ICSI CS December 2021 Toppers

Executive Programme (New Syllabus)

Chiraag Agarwal S Swathi Shubham Sunil Chordiya Karthi G A Chanchal Sanjay Nawlani

Executive Programme (Old Syllabus)

Aditya Jain Surabhi Shyamsunder Soni Divya Shekhawat Srishailam P Anuja Dixit

Professional Programme (New Syllabus)

Shruti Nagar Hari Haran Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah, Khushi Sanjay Mehta, Jay Jitendra Mehta Akanksha Gupta Neelam Ajay Padwad

Professional Programme (Old Syllabus)

Aditya Soni Shivnandan D A Urvishkumar Mansukhlal Karathiya Suman Sourabh Sonu Sanjaykumar Gothi

The institute will provide physical copies of mark sheets only to Professional course candidates. CS Executive students have to download e-marksheets from icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” the ICSI had earlier said.

It further added: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”