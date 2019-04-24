Indian Council Of Medical Research-JRF Fellowship: Application Process Begins

ICMR JRF 2019 Apply Online. Last Date May 27

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the exam to be held for awarding junior research fellowships. ICMR will conduct the national level exam in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The ICMR-JRF exam will be held on July 21 at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar (J&K) and Varanasi. Candidates with MSc/ MA or equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 28 years.

A total of 150 Fellowships would be awarded. 120 fellowships will be given in the field of Biomedical Sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary Medicine (excluding Agriculture extension/ Soil Sciences, etc.) and 30 fellowships for the work with emphasis on Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home science, statistics anthropology, social work, public health/health economics (agriculture economics will not be considered).

The last date for submission of application forms is May 27. Candidates appearing in the final year examination (2018-2019) can also apply.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories should go through the official notification for details on relaxation norms.

