ICAR AIEEA 2022 Exam Dates Out; Apply Till August 26

ICAR Registration 2022

ICAR Exam 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 exam dates. The ICAR entrance exams 2022 for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes will be held on September 13,14,15 and 20. Along with the ICAR exam date, the NTA has also extended the application deadline for AIEEA, AICE 2022. Candidates can now apply for the ICAR AIEEA, AICE examination till August 26. Aspiring candidates can submit the online application form for the exam through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for ICAR examination was August 19. The NTA will open the ICAR form correction window between August 28 and August 31, 2022. The ICAR AIEEA is held annually by the National Testing Agency for admission to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country.

ICAR Registration 2022: Important Dates

Events Particulars Last date to submit ICAR exam form August 26, 2022 (by 5 pm) Last date to pay exam fee August 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm) ICAR 2022 form correction date August 28 to 31, 2022

ICAR Application Form 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Registration For ICAR - 2022" link

Fill in the online application and generate an application number and password

Using the system generated application number, complete the AIEEA application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Cross-check the application details and pay the application fee online

Submit the ICAR application form 2022

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Direct Link: ICAR Registration 2022