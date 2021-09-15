ICAI To Waive Off CA Course Fees For Students Who Lost Parent Due To Covid

ICAI CA 2021 course fee exemption

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has notified to exempt the registration fee of CA course for those students who lost either of their parents during COVID-19 pandemic. This scheme is applicable for the students who lost any of their parents from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2023. While registering for the CA course, students will have to submit the requisite documents to get fee exemption.

Students will be required to upload the regular documents along with the death certificate and ID proof of mother or father in the Self Service Portal (SSP) portal at icai.org. Students will be required to key in their ICAI user ID and password to login to the portal.

The official notice released by the ICAI reads, "The registration fee of CA Course at all levels including ICITSS [consisting of Information Technology (IT) and Orientation Course (OC)] and AICITSS [consisting Advanced Information Technology (Advanced IT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) Course] would be exempted for such students who have lost their any parent during Covid-19 pandemic i.e. from 1st April 2020 to 31st March, 2023 after submission of requisite documents while registering in the CA Course."

“No fees would be paid by such students at the time of provisional registration in the course in which they are applying. Further, while scrutinizing the application form, if it is found that student was not eligible for exemption of registration fee, the forms so submitted by the student will be rejected,” the official notice added further.

ICAI has declared the results of the CA foundation on September 13 on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number and registration number to access the results.