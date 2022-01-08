ICAI ISA-AT January Exam 2022: Important Notice For Candidates, Check Here

ICAI ISA-AT Exam 2022: For the candidates who could not appear in ISA AT examination held on January 8, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice for them. The institute has decided to carry forward the exam fees of those candidates who missed the exam to the immediate next ISA-AT exam.

According to ICAI, the decision has been taken considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India, the restrictions imposed by the state governments and local authorities and to protect overall interest and wellbeing of the candidates.

“No candidate shall be admitted to the ISA Course Assessment Test unless he / she has been enrolled as a Member of the Institute and has been declared “Pass” in the ISA Eligibility Test conducted by Committee on Information Technology / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board of the Institute / an Eligibility Certificate has been issued to this effect by the Committee on Information Technology of the Institute / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board,” the institute said.

ICAI ISA-AT Exam Result 2022: How To Check

Go to isaat.icaiexam.icai.org Click on the result tab Enter membership number, ISA registration number and security key on the next window ICAI ISA-AT result will appear on the screen Download score card, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who secure 60 per cent or more marks in the test will be declared pass. “Statement of Marks will be issued to all the candidates who have appeared in the ISA Assessment Test normally in two weeks time from the date of declaration of result, while pass certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued normally in three months time,” an official statement said.

For details on ICAI ISA-AT exam, results, please visit the website- isaat.icaiexam.icai.org.

