ICAI CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 Result Today At Icai.nic.in

CA Inter, Final result 2022 for November session today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Final and CA Intermediate November 2022 session today, January 10, 2023. The CA Final, Inter result will be hosted on the official website-- icai.org or eservices.icai.org. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the CA Final, Inter November session score card by using their registration number, roll number and password.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The ICAI has conducted the CA Final exams from November 1 to November 16 and the CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to November 17, 2022. ICAI CA November 2022 exams were held in offline mode at various test centres across the country. Along with the ICAI result November 2022, the Institute will alos release the CA result analysis, toppers list, merit list for both Final and Intermediate programmes, marks obtained by the top three CA rank holders and various other details.

How To Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2022

Visit any of the website-- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in Find and click on the CA intermediate, final result link On the next window, login with the registration number, roll number and password The CA intermediate, final score card will be displayed on the screen Check the result and download it for further reference.

In order to qualify the CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 exams, candidates must have to score 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent marks in both or a single group.