HPBOSE Class 10 results declared

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has officially declared the Class 10th results. Students who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams can view their results at the official website - hpbose.org. However, the website was not responding at the time of publishing. Although the exams were held from February 22 to March 19, the start of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus led to the delay in the evaluation process.

According to sources, the total pass percentage for the HPBOSE Class 10th result is 68.11 per cent. Out of 1,04,323 total students, 70,371 students cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exams.

Samruddhi K, who scored 98 per cent marks, topped the HPBOSE Class 10 exam.

As per sources, HPBOSE Class 10 exam was taken by 53,526 boys and 50,094 girls. Out of them, only 34,560 boys and 35,811 girls could pass the HP Board Class 10 exam.

The Himachal Pradesh Board has also awarded grace marks in two subjects, Urdu and Sanskrit. The board, earlier in a notification said, some questions were not properly asked in these two subjects and proper or suitable options to the questions were also not provided.

To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result

The HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 can be accessed on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE.

To check the HPBOSE result 2020:

Visit the official website - hpbose.org

Click on the link designated for HPBOSE Class 10 result

Enter the Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10th exam admit card

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2020

Students in 2019, could view their HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result with the help of an SMS facility too. The Class 10 results could be accessed by sending “HP10” and the “roll numbers of the students” to 56263.

Students can also use some private portals like indiaresults and examresults to check the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2020. Students who access their Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th results on these portals should also cross-check on the official website of the board and confirm their HPBOSE Class 10th scores.