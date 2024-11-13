How To Prepare For Studying Abroad: Application Process, Visas And More

Students aspiring to study abroad are required to shortlist from the multiple courses and colleges available globally. The first step for foreign aspirants is selection of a programme. Students can narrow down to a course and college based on their interest and ambitions. They can introspect the same with the help of assessments, aptitude test, advice from elders, experience of senior students among others. Location of the institution, cost of living, and support services also determine the selection of a college.



Resources such as university websites, rankings and webinars can help in gathering detailed information about the college.

After choosing the course and colleges based on ones preferences, students are required to thoughtfully plan the application process, visa and other formalities.

They must start preparing for language proficiency tests such as TOEFL or IELTS and entrance exams such as SAT or ACT, essays, transcripts, recommendation letters for qualifying the admission procedures of college.

Highlighting the role of strong personality for foreign education, Harshvardhan Ballani, director, Business Development and Partnerships, Athena Education, says, "Admission processes for international students are competitive, so building a strong profile is key. Students must maintain a solid academic record, pursue meaningful extracurricular activities, and seek out internships to gain relevant experience. These efforts showcase their skills, leadership, and dedication, which helps them to stand out in their applications."

Among all foreign countries, US and UK have always been the most preferred destinations .While UK considers the scores of class 10 and 12 along with a strong personal statement for evaluating a candidate's application, the universities in the US take into account the candidate's upward moving trajectory academically from class 9 to 12, candidate's top 10 activities and rigor beyond the classroom via standardised testing scores.