Hindu College Alumni To Provide Grants To Needy Meritorious Students

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College will provide annual study grant to needy meritorious students, alumni members said. The move comes against the backdrop of financial hardships being faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 6:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College will provide annual study grant to needy meritorious students, alumni members said. The move comes against the backdrop of financial hardships being faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee," president, OSA, Ravi Burman said.

"The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000," he said.

The students who would like to apply for this assistance can submit their application along with family income certificate to the college's accounts department.

"We also appeal to distinguished alumni of the college that we seek your support in this endeavour of ours to provide much-needed relief to needy students in this hour," Mr Burman said.

Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

University of Delhi
