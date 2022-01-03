  • Home
Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU Releases Merit Lists For MBBS, BDS Admission

HP NEET Counselling 2021: The state quota, management quota and state merit list contain the names of the shortlisted candidates, their ranks, NEET 2021 marks and NEET all India rank.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 11:38 am IST

HP NEET merit list released
New Delhi:

The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has released the HP NEET counselling merit lists for the state and management quota seats. The state and management quota merit lists includes the names of candidates shortlisted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. AMRU is administering the HP NEET counselling 2021 for 85 per cent state quota seats of Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The HP NEET MBBS, BDS counselling state rank and merit lists of HP quota and management quota seats are made available at the official website of the university -- amruhp.ac.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The state quota, management quota and state merit list contain the names of the shortlisted candidates, their ranks, NEET 2021 marks and NEET all India rank.

HP NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling State Rank: Direct Link

MBBS/BDS Counselling HP-Quota Merit list: Direct Link

HP NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Management-Quota Merit list: Direct Link

Allotment letter will be generated after counselling and acceptance of the allotted seat by the candidate.

AMRU conducts HP NEET 2021 counselling for admission to 10 medical and dental colleges of the state. Here is the full list of colleges and institutes wherein students can get admission for BDS and MBBS courses:

  • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
  • Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra at Tanda
  • Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, Sirmour
  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner-Chowk, Mandi
  • Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba
  • Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur
  • HP Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla
  • Himachal Dental College and Hospital, Sunder Nagar, Mandi
  • Bhojia Dental College and Hospital Budh Nalagarh, Solan
  • Himachal Institute of Dental Sciences, Paonta Sahib, Sirmour
