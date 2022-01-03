Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU Releases Merit Lists For MBBS, BDS Admission

HP NEET merit list released

The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has released the HP NEET counselling merit lists for the state and management quota seats. The state and management quota merit lists includes the names of candidates shortlisted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. AMRU is administering the HP NEET counselling 2021 for 85 per cent state quota seats of Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The HP NEET MBBS, BDS counselling state rank and merit lists of HP quota and management quota seats are made available at the official website of the university -- amruhp.ac.in.

The state quota, management quota and state merit list contain the names of the shortlisted candidates, their ranks, NEET 2021 marks and NEET all India rank.

Allotment letter will be generated after counselling and acceptance of the allotted seat by the candidate.

AMRU conducts HP NEET 2021 counselling for admission to 10 medical and dental colleges of the state. Here is the full list of colleges and institutes wherein students can get admission for BDS and MBBS courses: