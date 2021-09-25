Great Lakes Institute Of Management Opens Application For PGDM, PGPM Courses

Great Lakes Institute Of Management has opened the application window for admission to PGDM, PGPM courses

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened the application window for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Postgraduate Programmes in Management (PGPM) courses. While the PGDM is a two-year MBA program for freshers and graduates with 0-2 years of experience for the academic year 2022-24, the PGPM is a one-year flagship MBA program for professionals with more than two years of work experience and is for the academic year 2022-23.

Great Lakes Institute of Management will consider marks obtained in CAT, XAT and GMAT for both the programs and will follow a “comprehensive profile-based evaluation” considering Test scores, Academic record, Essays and PI performance in selecting candidates, an official statement said.

Candidates with existing test scores - GMAT scores (January 1, 2019 to December 5, 2021), CAT 2020, XAT 2021 and CMAT 2021 - can apply and be evaluated in Cycle 1. The last date to apply online is December 5, 2021).

For candidates without eligible test scores and expecting results after December 5, 2021 but before January 31, 2022 can also apply in Cycle 1 and submit their forms pending the availability of their scores.

Selected candidates will be interviewed on the basis of their profiles in Cycle 1. However, the candidates will have to update their scores in the application form within five days of receiving their test results and will be considered for final offers post the score submission.

Students who have applied in Cycle 1 without scores and are not considered for Early Interviews based on their profile in December 2021, will be considered for Cycle 2 shortlist calls post submission of their scores, Great Lakes Institute of Management added in a statement.