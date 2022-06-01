Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Goa Board SSC result at gbshse.info

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE will declare the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam on Wednesday, June 1. According to Goa Board, the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 5:30 PM today, GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will announce the pass percentage, merit list, details of SSC result via press conference held in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The GBSHSE SSC result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. Along with the individual SSC provisional marksheets, the result booklet will also be available on the official website.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: How To Check Goa Board 10th Result

Visit the official website- gbshse.info

Click on SSC exam 2022 result link

Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

SSC exam result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further references.

Over 20,000 (20,572) students appeared in the SSC, 10th exam held from April 5 to 26, 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 99.72 per cent.