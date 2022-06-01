  • Home
GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board 10th Result At Gbshse.info Today

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The GBSHSE SSC result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. The SSC result will be announced at 5:30 PM

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 10:38 am IST | Source: Careers360

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board 10th Result At Gbshse.info Today
Check Goa Board SSC result at gbshse.info
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE will declare the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam on Wednesday, June 1. According to Goa Board, the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 5:30 PM today, GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will announce the pass percentage, merit list, details of SSC result via press conference held in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

The GBSHSE SSC result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. Along with the individual SSC provisional marksheets, the result booklet will also be available on the official website.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: How To Check Goa Board 10th Result

  • Visit the official website- gbshse.info
  • Click on SSC exam 2022 result link
  • Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • SSC exam result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download, take a print out for further references.

Over 20,000 (20,572) students appeared in the SSC, 10th exam held from April 5 to 26, 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 99.72 per cent.

Live updates

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board 10th result today; direct link, websites to check at gbshse.info

10:38 AM IST
June 1, 2022

Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Today

GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, June 1. GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will announce the SSC exam result at 5:30 PM through a press conference from Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. 



GBSHSE Results Goa Board 10th result

