  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14

GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14

GAT B, BAT 2021 examinations are on August 14. Students who registered themselves for the GAT-B, BAT 2021 examination can download their admit card through the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 11:33 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Exam In September
Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports
Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheets For Offline Exams
GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14
GAT B, BAT 2021 Exams On August 14, Admit Card Released (Representational)
New Delhi:

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2021 exams are on August 14. Admit cards for the examination were released by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on August 8. The admit cards are available in online mode. Students who registered themselves for the GAT-B, BAT 2021 examination can download their admit card through the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

Students need their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. It is important to note that the admit card will be required in the examination hall. Along with the admit card, Students will also be required to carry an identity verification document like aadhar card or pan card.

GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

  • Go to the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Download GAT-B & BET-2021" link

  • Candidates will now be redirected to a new page

  • On the appeared page, there will be two login options, students can log in through any: via registration number and password or via registration number and date of birth

  • After filling in the login details, click on submit

  • GAT-B, BAT admit card will appear on the screen

  • Students can now check and download the admit card.

According to the notice released by NTA, students will not be provided with any hard copy of the admit card through the post, fax, or any other medium. Admit cards will only be accessible online, so students should download their admit cards for future use.

GAT-B, BAT 2021 examination will be held on August 14. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. GAT-B 2021 will be held for a duration of 180 minutes. The medium of the entrance examination will be English.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Reopening In India 2021: Latest Updates From Different States
Schools Reopening In India 2021: Latest Updates From Different States
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Till August 22
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Till August 22
Independence Day 2021: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
Independence Day 2021: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
NEET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Exam In September
NEET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Exam In September
Maharashtra School Reopening: Varsha Gaikwad Releases SOP
Maharashtra School Reopening: Varsha Gaikwad Releases SOP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................