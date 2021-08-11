GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14

GAT B, BAT 2021 Exams On August 14, Admit Card Released (Representational)

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2021 exams are on August 14. Admit cards for the examination were released by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on August 8. The admit cards are available in online mode. Students who registered themselves for the GAT-B, BAT 2021 examination can download their admit card through the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

Students need their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. It is important to note that the admit card will be required in the examination hall. Along with the admit card, Students will also be required to carry an identity verification document like aadhar card or pan card.

GAT B, BAT 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

Go to the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download GAT-B & BET-2021" link

Candidates will now be redirected to a new page

On the appeared page, there will be two login options, students can log in through any: via registration number and password or via registration number and date of birth

After filling in the login details, click on submit

GAT-B, BAT admit card will appear on the screen

Students can now check and download the admit card.

According to the notice released by NTA, students will not be provided with any hard copy of the admit card through the post, fax, or any other medium. Admit cards will only be accessible online, so students should download their admit cards for future use.

GAT-B, BAT 2021 examination will be held on August 14. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. GAT-B 2021 will be held for a duration of 180 minutes. The medium of the entrance examination will be English.