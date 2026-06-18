FMGE 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Test City Information Link Active

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE June 2026 Advanced City Intimation Slip. Candidates who have registered for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) can now check their allotted exam city through the official websites.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password on the NBEMS portal.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where they will take the examination. However, it is important to note that this document is not the same as the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall.

The FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country.

Where to Check FMGE June 2026 City Slip

Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the following official websites:

How to Download FMGE June 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city slip:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in .

. Click on the FMGE link available under the 'Screening Tests' section.

link available under the 'Screening Tests' section. Select the login option.

Enter the user ID and password.

Open the candidate dashboard.

Click on the City Intimation Slip link.

The slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The city slip can help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

FMGE Admit Card on June 24

NBEMS will release the FMGE June 2026 admit card on June 24, 2026, as per the official schedule. Unlike the city intimation slip, the admit card will contain complete examination details, including the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre address, reporting time and other important instructions.

Candidates must carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a printed copy of the hall ticket and the required identification documents.

With the exam just days away, candidates are advised to download their city slips and keep checking the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and examination guidelines.