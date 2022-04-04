FMGE 2022 Application For June Exam Ends Today At Nbe.edu.in

FMGE 2022 June application will end today at nbe.edu.in

The online application for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 will end today, April 4. Candidates willing to take the FMGE 2022 June exam can register online at nbe.edu.in. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) opened the FMGE 2022 June session application form on March 15. FMGE June 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4, and the results will be declared on June 30.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now

Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

FMGE is held twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

How To Apply For FMGE 2022 June Exam

Visit the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE link

On the next window, go to New Registration or Applicant Login

Fill the application

Submit and pay the application fee

For any query, NBE has also provided helpline numbers and email ids.These are -- 022 – 61087595, fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in, and exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

As per the FMGE 2022 exam pattern, the paper will consist of 300 multiple choice questions based on the MBBS curriculum. Those candidates who satisfy all the eligibility requirements set by NBE will be eligible to submit FMGE application form 2022. Aspirants who have completed their MBBS degree and internship on or before the deadline can apply for FMGE in 2022.