'Extend JEE Advanced 2022 Registration, Allow Third Attempt For JEE Main,' Appeal Candidates

JEE Advanced will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: A section of candidates are demanding to extend the application process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 due to discrepancies in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) scorecard, the result was announced on August 8. As per candidates, due to discrepancies in marks, they were not able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.

The JEE Advanced 2022 application process will be closed today, August 11 at 5 PM, the candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam will be held on August 28.

A JEE Advanced 2022 aspirant took to Twitter requesting IIT Bombay to extend the application process for the engineering entrance. "Many deserving candidates wouldn't be able to register for the examination due to casualties in JEE Mains 2022 results," the candidate tweeted.

"Got 73.21%tile as final NTA score in #JEEMAINS2022 and cutoff is 67 percentile for (obc) #JEEAdvanced2022 but my AIR is 250592 . Am I eligible for #JEEAdvanced or not ? Why is there so much randomness in the result?," read another tweet.

Hey guys if @DG_NTA is not responding to us then now we should appeal to the organising IIT 2022 (IIT BOMBAY)..so please mention @iitbombay in your tweet...they will definitely🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 response....#JEEMains2022 #JEEStudentsFutureMatters #JEEAdvanced2022 #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll — Devil (@Devil31070329) August 11, 2022

#JEEMains2022#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll #PWappealsNTA @iitbombay please extend the registration for #JEEAdvanced2022. Many deserving candidates wouldn't be able to register for the examination due to casualties in #JEEMains2022 Results. — Sunil Kulkarni (@sunilesbee) August 10, 2022

The candidates are also demanding a third attempt for JEE Main, as #JEEMainthirdattemptforall is the top trend on Twitter. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency did not notify about the third attempt for JEE Main 2022.

I got 200 marks but I got 69.5 percentile meri to jindagi khatam ho gayi#jeemainThirdAttemptForAll #JEEMains2022 — Rishabh Kapoor (@Rish540) August 11, 2022

Considering that Jee is one of the life changing exam for any student and than too such isuues have occurred A third attempt must be given to the students with no problems being occurred at the time of exam for peace of mind of students🙏#JEEMains2022 #jeemainThirdAttemptForAll — Arin Dhimar (@ANONYMOUS__OP_) August 10, 2022

A total of 24 students topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session two exam 2022 this year, securing 100 percentile. The cut-off for general category candidates varied between 88.44 and 100 percentile, Gen-PWD- 0.003 to 88.40, EWS- 66.11 to 88.40, SC- 43.08 to 88.40, ST- 26.77 to 88.40.

The candidates can mail to dg@nta.ac.in if found any discrepancies in JEE Main 2022 scorecard.