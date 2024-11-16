Explained: Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children

The Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) is a government initiative launched in 2006-2007 to support the education of children of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and Indian workers in Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries. It provides financial assistance for undergraduate courses in India.

Here's all you need to know about the program:

What Does SPDC Offer?

SPDC covers tuition fees, admission fees, and other post-admission expenses for specific undergraduate courses in professional and non-professional streams. However, it does not include medical and related courses.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is open to:

Children of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs)

Children of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

Children of Indian workers in Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries (both studying abroad and in India)

ECR countries include Afghanistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and 13 others. Applicants need to provide document proof of their Indian origin or NRI status.

Number Of Scholarships

Every year, 150 scholarships are awarded. Out of these, 50 are reserved for children of Indian workers in ECR countries, with one-third allocated to students already studying in India. Any unused seats are redistributed.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality

Applicants must belong to one of the eligible categories

PIOs must provide proof of their Indian origin (PIO/OCI cards or affidavits)

NRIs must meet the definition under the Income Tax Act, 1961

Age

Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years of age as of October 1 of the application year.

Educational Qualification

Must have completed 10+2 (or equivalent) with at least 60% aggregate marks

Should meet the required subject qualifications for their desired undergraduate course

Income Limit

The total monthly income of parents/guardians must not exceed USD 4,000 (around Rs 3,37,910). A self-attested salary certificate and latest income tax return are required.

How to Apply?

Applicants must first secure admission to an approved course at one of the designated institutions in India

Submit the online application form and upload required documents on the SPDC portal, spdcindia.gov.in

Selection Process

The selection is merit-based, considering the applicant's 10+2 performance. Applicants must ensure the accuracy of their submitted information, as any false claims may lead to disqualification and repayment of funds.

Key Points To Remember

Existing beneficiaries continue to receive scholarships until the completion of their courses if they remain eligible

Applicants availing of other government-sponsored scholarships are ineligible

Misrepresentation of information leads to immediate disqualification and recovery of funds

This scholarship enables students from the Indian expatriate to pursue affordable, quality education in India while fostering stronger ties between them and their cultural roots.