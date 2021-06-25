Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address students today

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the students today, June 25. The Education Minister’s interactive meeting with the school students will be held virtually at 4 pm. The objective of the interaction is to address students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. The event will be broadcast on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the education minister.

While announcing this, Mr Nishank in his social media handle said: “I will be interacting with dear students.. to discuss their concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams.”

“If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Mr Pokhriyal further added.

I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th pic.twitter.com/SIkXitnIRl — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2021

In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam. Mr Pokhriyal’s interaction with the students is likely to address queries on assessment procedures for the cancelled board exams.

While several students tagging the minister have also asked about the pending JEE Main exams, scheduling the medical entrance test, NEET, and other competitive exams, most others have urged the Education Minister to scrap the CBSE compartment exams for the private candidates on similar lines.