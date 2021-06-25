  • Home
Live

Education Minister Goes Live: Doubt Clearing Session On CBSE Board Exams Today

The Education Minister’s interactive meeting with the school students will be held virtually at 4 pm.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 11:53 am IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address students today
New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the students today, June 25. The Education Minister’s interactive meeting with the school students will be held virtually at 4 pm. The objective of the interaction is to address students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. The event will be broadcast on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the education minister.

While announcing this, Mr Nishank in his social media handle said: “I will be interacting with dear students.. to discuss their concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams.”

“If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Mr Pokhriyal further added.

In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam. Mr Pokhriyal’s interaction with the students is likely to address queries on assessment procedures for the cancelled board exams.

While several students tagging the minister have also asked about the pending JEE Main exams, scheduling the medical entrance test, NEET, and other competitive exams, most others have urged the Education Minister to scrap the CBSE compartment exams for the private candidates on similar lines.

Live updates

The objective of the interaction is to address students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. The event will be broadcast on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the education minister.

11:53 AM IST
June 25, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host an interactive session today, June 25, at 4 pm, to address students’ concerns about the CBSE board exams, which has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



