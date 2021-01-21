Education Minister Chairs Meeting On MGIEP Participation In Implementation Of NEP

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired a meeting on the participation of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) in the implementation of National Educational Policy 2020.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 21, 2021 5:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired a meeting on the participation of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) in the implementation of National Educational Policy 2020. Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Anita Karwal; Director, UNESCO, New Delhi, Eric Falt; Chairman, MGIEP, Prof. JS Rajput; Director, MGIEP, Dr Anantha Duraiappah and senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Speaking on the National Education Policy 2020, Mr Pokhriyal said the policy is in line with the SDGs of UNESCO. It will develop Indian citizens on the lines of a global citizen, and help spread the ideas of empathy, compassion and rational thinking among the citizens.

Mr Pokhriyal said that both MGIEP and UNESCO will play a major role in the implementation of this New Education policy. He sought their suggestions and cooperation on the implementation of New Education Policy 2020 to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Emphasizing that Government of India is fully committed to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Pokhriyal spoke about several initiatives such as NISHTHA- the world's largest teacher training capacity building program, digital learning through DIKSHA, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan among others that have been taken to improve access, equity and quality of education.

