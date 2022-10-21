DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against CSAS 1st Allocation List Today

Candidates can accept seats against DU CSAS allocation list by 4:59 pm today

The last date to accept seats against the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admission to undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi (DU) is today. Candidates satisfied with the DU UG CSAS 1st list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 pm today. As per data shared by the university, as many as 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them by 7 pm on Thursday, October 20.

“We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24,” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

Candidates who are allocated seats must perform the following steps through their dashboard to ensure successful admission:

"Accept Allocation" under User Action Tab On receiving the "Approval from the College Principal", proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission Take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt

The provision to accept seats, according to DU, will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. In case a candidate fails to 'Accept' the provisionally allocated seat in the DU allocation list within the stipulated timeline, the allotment will be cancelled and the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the further round of seat allocation.

The DU UG round-1 allocation list refers to a unique combination of programme plus college selected by the applicants during the DU UG preference filling phase. After acceptance submission by the DU UG aspirants, colleges will verify and approve the online applications by October 22. The last date to pay the online admission fees by the candidates is October 24.

The DU UG admission CSAS second and third merit lists are scheduled to be released on October 30 and November 10 respectively, followed by a DU spot allocation list on November 22, 2022.