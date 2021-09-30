  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges

DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges

Delhi University Admission 2021-22: As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for DU UG admissions for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 5:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
DU Cut-Off 2021 1st List Tomorrow, Admissions From October 4; Confirms University
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021: Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
DU Cut-Off 2021 In Two Days; Check Miranda House BA Cut-Offs From Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021: Expect Higher Cut-Offs This Year, College Principals Tell Aspirants
DU To Release 5 UG Admission Cut-Off Lists, First On October 1
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
DU UG cut-off list tomorrow; Science, Arts, Commerce cut-offs from 2020
New Delhi:

With DU cut-off first list releasing tomorrow, October 1, it is expected that the university will set high cut-offs like last year. The high DU cut-offs will be in response to students scoring more than 95 per cent marks in the Class 12th board exams this year. As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for DU UG admissions for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university. Most of these students, as per official data, are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

While at Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.

Cut-Off List Of DU 2020 For Science Courses

Colleges

Programmes

Cut-Off

Hansraj College

Mathematics

96.75 per cent

Physics

98.33 per cent

Chemistry

97 per cent

Kirorimal College

Physics

97.66 per cent

Statistics

98.25 per cent

Chemistry

97 per cent

Mathematics

97 per cent

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Statistics

99.75 per cent

Mathematics

97.25 per cent

Hindu College

Chemistry

98.33 per cent

Statistics

99.25 per cent

Physics

99.33 per cent

Mathematics

99 per cent

Miranda House

Chemistry

97.33 per cent

Mathematics

98.75 per cent

Physics

98 per cent

Ramjas College

Chemistry

98 per cent

Mathematics

97 per cent

Physics

98 per cent


At Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). For BA Econimics at Ramanujan College, it was 97 per cent.

DU First Cut-Off 2020 For Arts, Commerce Courses

Colleges

Programmes

Cut-Off In Per Cent

Hansraj College

BA Programme

94-97

BA (Hons) Economics

98.75

BA (Hons) English

98

BCom (Hons)

99.25

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

BA (Hons) Economics

99

BCom (Hons)

99.5

Kirori Mal College

BA (Hons) Economics

98.5

BCom (Hons)

98.75

Hindu College

BA (Hons) Economics

99.25

BA (Hons) English

98.5

BCom (Hons)

99.25

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

BA (Hons) Economics

96.75

BA (Hons) English

95.50

BCom (Hons)

96.50

Miranda House

BA (Hons) Economics

98.75

BA (Hons) English

99

Kamla Nehru College

BA (Hons) Economics

96

BA (Hons) English

95

BCom (Hons)

96

Daulat Ram College

BA (Hons) Economics

97

BA (Hons) English

97.5

Ramjas College Arts And Commerce

BA (Hons) Economics

98.50

BA (Hons) English

97.50

BCom (Hons)

99

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission du cut off list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam
JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared. Direct Link
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared. Direct Link
When NEET UG 2021 Result Will Be Declared? Latest Update
When NEET UG 2021 Result Will Be Declared? Latest Update
Rajasthan Schools To Follow Winter Timings From October 16
Rajasthan Schools To Follow Winter Timings From October 16
.......................... Advertisement ..........................