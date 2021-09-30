DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges

DU UG cut-off list tomorrow; Science, Arts, Commerce cut-offs from 2020

With DU cut-off first list releasing tomorrow, October 1, it is expected that the university will set high cut-offs like last year. The high DU cut-offs will be in response to students scoring more than 95 per cent marks in the Class 12th board exams this year. As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for DU UG admissions for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university. Most of these students, as per official data, are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

While at Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.

Cut-Off List Of DU 2020 For Science Courses

Colleges Programmes Cut-Off Hansraj College Mathematics 96.75 per cent Physics 98.33 per cent Chemistry 97 per cent Kirorimal College Physics 97.66 per cent Statistics 98.25 per cent Chemistry 97 per cent Mathematics 97 per cent Lady Shri Ram College for Women Statistics 99.75 per cent Mathematics 97.25 per cent Hindu College Chemistry 98.33 per cent Statistics 99.25 per cent Physics 99.33 per cent Mathematics 99 per cent Miranda House Chemistry 97.33 per cent Mathematics 98.75 per cent Physics 98 per cent Ramjas College Chemistry 98 per cent Mathematics 97 per cent Physics 98 per cent





At Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). For BA Econimics at Ramanujan College, it was 97 per cent.

DU First Cut-Off 2020 For Arts, Commerce Courses