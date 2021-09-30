DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
Delhi University Admission 2021-22: As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for DU UG admissions for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.
With DU cut-off first list releasing tomorrow, October 1, it is expected that the university will set high cut-offs like last year. The high DU cut-offs will be in response to students scoring more than 95 per cent marks in the Class 12th board exams this year. As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for DU UG admissions for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university. Most of these students, as per official data, are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
While at Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.
Cut-Off List Of DU 2020 For Science Courses
Colleges
Programmes
Cut-Off
Hansraj College
Mathematics
96.75 per cent
Physics
98.33 per cent
Chemistry
97 per cent
Kirorimal College
Physics
97.66 per cent
Statistics
98.25 per cent
Chemistry
97 per cent
Mathematics
97 per cent
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Statistics
99.75 per cent
Mathematics
97.25 per cent
Hindu College
Chemistry
98.33 per cent
Statistics
99.25 per cent
Physics
99.33 per cent
Mathematics
99 per cent
Miranda House
Chemistry
97.33 per cent
Mathematics
98.75 per cent
Physics
98 per cent
Ramjas College
Chemistry
98 per cent
Mathematics
97 per cent
Physics
98 per cent
At Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). For BA Econimics at Ramanujan College, it was 97 per cent.
DU First Cut-Off 2020 For Arts, Commerce Courses
Colleges
Programmes
Cut-Off In Per Cent
Hansraj College
BA Programme
94-97
BA (Hons) Economics
98.75
BA (Hons) English
98
BCom (Hons)
99.25
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
BA (Hons) Economics
99
BCom (Hons)
99.5
Kirori Mal College
BA (Hons) Economics
98.5
BCom (Hons)
98.75
Hindu College
BA (Hons) Economics
99.25
BA (Hons) English
98.5
BCom (Hons)
99.25
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
BA (Hons) Economics
96.75
BA (Hons) English
95.50
BCom (Hons)
96.50
Miranda House
BA (Hons) Economics
98.75
BA (Hons) English
99
Kamla Nehru College
BA (Hons) Economics
96
BA (Hons) English
95
BCom (Hons)
96
Daulat Ram College
BA (Hons) Economics
97
BA (Hons) English
97.5
Ramjas College Arts And Commerce
BA (Hons) Economics
98.50
BA (Hons) English
97.50
BCom (Hons)
99