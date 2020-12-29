DU NCWEB Releases 9th Cut-Off List At Du.ac.in

Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the 9th cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate Science courses.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 8:02 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

DU NCWEB releases cut-off list
Delhi:

Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the 9th cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate Science courses. Students who are eligible for admissions as per the cut-off list will have to register at the official website du.ac.in for online admissions on December 30 and 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. They will have to check the individual eligibility criteria for each college at their respective official websites.

Hansraj college is offering seats in BA Programme Economics and Sanskrit to unreserved candidates at 60 percent.

Kalindi College is offering seats in BA Programme Economics and Political Science for unreserved candidates at 60 percent.

Miranda House has closed the admissions for the unreserved candidates but is offering seats in BA Programme Economics and Political Science and BA Programme History and Political Science starting at 71 percent for reserved categories.

The students must apply to the eligible colleges within the given deadline. Earlier DU also released a separate merit list for NCWEB science courses.

