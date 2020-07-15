DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University’s Top Courses And Cut-Off Marks

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Admissions 2020: Top courses And Cut-Off Marks

Now that the CBSE 12th results are out, as are the Class 12 results of several state boards, attention will soon turn to college admissions. The central universities draw students from across the country and the University of Delhi, or DU, is particularly diverse.

Since registration opened on June 20, over 3.71 lakh have registered for DU’s undergraduate seats. Of them, 2.37 lakh have already paid up. To put the level of competition in perspective, DU has roughly 62,000 undergraduate seats, spread over its North Campus colleges, South Campus and off-campus ones, to which it admits through this process.

It draws students for programmes in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. DU has 91 colleges, 87 departments, 16 faculties and 13 centres.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), the Delhi University colleges hold the top four positions for best colleges in India. According to the same NIRF Ranking 2020, Delhi University is the 11th best Indian university.

Here is the basic information required for applying to DU. The cut-off marks, or the minimum percentage required for admission in Delhi University, are given for a select few colleges and subjects, and help assess the chances of making it to a DU seat.

DU admission procedure

The admission to DU colleges is done on the basis of the Class 12 board exams results. The DU colleges decide the qualifying percentage or cut-off percentage for each programme at which the seats are offered to the applicants with the help of the ‘best of four calculation”. The Delhi University cut off routinely soars above 99%. Last year, Hindu College in DU’s North Campus, set the highest cut-off( 99%) for B.A (Honours) Political Science. However, the cut-offs also drop with time. The first list of cut-offs, issued at the start of admissions, always has the highest cut offs. The minimum percentages required drops with each successive list if seats are not filled in a subject.

Delay in admissions

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the university has delayed the admission process and subsequently the cut off announcement. Board exam results have arrived much later than usual as well with the CBSE announcing them only on July 13. Delhi University is likely to release its cut-off lists from August. Delhi University generally announces as many as 13 cut off lists for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by its affiliated colleges. This year, the university is expected to release five DU cut-offs, and one special cut off, for admissions.

Know DU cut off and admission chances

It is very important for candidates seeking admission to Delhi University colleges to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Delhi University cut off will give students an idea on the possibility of being selected by DU colleges. Students who wish to pursue their higher education from Delhi University colleges can check the DU cut offs and plan their preparation for the senior secondary exams accordingly. Delhi University aspirants can also get acquainted with the best of four DU calculations based on which cut offs are decided for admissions to affiliated colleges.

The following tables give the 2019 cut off percentages at which admissions were closed in some of the top courses of Delhi University.

BA Hons. History Cut Off

Colleges General OBC SC ST Miranda House 97 95 93.75 94.25 Ramjas College 94.75 92.5 91.25 90.75 Gargi College 95 89 86 86 Lady Shri Ram College 97 82 80 92.25 Dyal Singh College 90.25 85.5 82 79.5 Bharati College 79 75 73.75 72 Shivaji College 89 83 82.75 75





BA Hons. Philosophy Cut Off

Colleges General OBC SC ST Miranda House 94 88.75 87.5 88.75 Lady Shri Ram College 93 89 84.75 85 Dyal Singh College 84.5 78 75 80





BA Hons. English Cut Off

Colleges General OBC SC ST Miranda House 97.5 93.25 90.25 92.5 Kamla Nehru College 93.25 86.5 85 85 Bharati College 90 85 85 80 Hansraj College 96.75 93.25 91 90 Ramjas College 95.5 91.5 89 88 Gargi College 95.25 90.25 88 86 Lady Shri Ram College 97.75 92 90.75 91 Shivaji College 91.5 84 84 82.25





B.Sc Hons. Chemistry Cut Off

Programme General OBC SC ST Miranda House 96 95 87 83 Ramjas College 95 93 85 76 Gargi College 94 92 87 65 Shivaji College 91.66 90.66 82 73





B.Sc Hons. Mathematics Cut Off

Programme General OBC SC ST Miranda House 97.5 93.75 87 92.5 Ramjas College 95.75 95 90.5 88 Gargi College 94.75 91.5 83 75 Lady Shri Ram College 96.25 93.5 88 87 Shivaji College 92 89.5 84 70.75 Dyal Singh College 92.75 89.75 83 73 Kamla Nehru College 92.75 88 82 82.5





BA Hons. Economics Cut Off

Programme General OBC SC ST Shri Ram College of Commerce 98.7 96.75 94 92.5 Hindu College 97.62 95.25 91.5 91.25 Miranda House 94.5 94.5 90.25 86 Ramjas College 96.75 93.25 88.75 86.25 Dyal Singh College 95 90 81 76 Gargi College 95.75 90.5 85 83 Lady Shri Ram College 98 95 91,5 89 Kamla Nehru College 95.25 88 79 81 Shivaji College 95 88 80 75





B.Com Hons. Cut Off

Colleges General OBC SC ST Shri Ram College of Commerce 97.5 95.25 91.8 86 Dyal Singh College 94.25 87.5 79 65 Hindu College 97.37 94.25 90.25 83.25 Aditi Mahavidylaya 87 77 75 72 Hansraj College 97.25 94.25 89.75 82.25 Gargi College 95.25 91.25 83 70 Lady Shri Ram College 97.5 94.5 91 86.25 Shivaji College 94.75 85.5 81 75 Kamla Nehru College 94.75 87.5 80 80 Bharati College 90.5 81 74 69





BA Hons. Political Science Cut Off

Colleges General OBC SC ST Miranda House 97.5 93.75 87 92.5 Ramjas College 97 94 92 92 Dyal Singh College 93 88.5 86.25 82 Gargi College 95.5 90 87 87 Lady Shri Ram College 98 96 94.5 95.25 Shivaji College 92.5 89.25 88.5 86.75





Vishwas Garia writes on University admissions at Careers360.