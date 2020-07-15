DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University’s Top Courses And Cut-Off Marks
Here is the basic information that students need to know for DU Admissions 2020.
Now that the CBSE 12th results are out, as are the Class 12 results of several state boards, attention will soon turn to college admissions. The central universities draw students from across the country and the University of Delhi, or DU, is particularly diverse.
Since registration opened on June 20, over 3.71 lakh have registered for DU’s undergraduate seats. Of them, 2.37 lakh have already paid up. To put the level of competition in perspective, DU has roughly 62,000 undergraduate seats, spread over its North Campus colleges, South Campus and off-campus ones, to which it admits through this process.
It draws students for programmes in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. DU has 91 colleges, 87 departments, 16 faculties and 13 centres.
According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), the Delhi University colleges hold the top four positions for best colleges in India. According to the same NIRF Ranking 2020, Delhi University is the 11th best Indian university.
Here is the basic information required for applying to DU. The cut-off marks, or the minimum percentage required for admission in Delhi University, are given for a select few colleges and subjects, and help assess the chances of making it to a DU seat.
DU admission procedure
The admission to DU colleges is done on the basis of the Class 12 board exams results. The DU colleges decide the qualifying percentage or cut-off percentage for each programme at which the seats are offered to the applicants with the help of the ‘best of four calculation”. The Delhi University cut off routinely soars above 99%. Last year, Hindu College in DU’s North Campus, set the highest cut-off( 99%) for B.A (Honours) Political Science. However, the cut-offs also drop with time. The first list of cut-offs, issued at the start of admissions, always has the highest cut offs. The minimum percentages required drops with each successive list if seats are not filled in a subject.
Delay in admissions
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the university has delayed the admission process and subsequently the cut off announcement. Board exam results have arrived much later than usual as well with the CBSE announcing them only on July 13. Delhi University is likely to release its cut-off lists from August. Delhi University generally announces as many as 13 cut off lists for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by its affiliated colleges. This year, the university is expected to release five DU cut-offs, and one special cut off, for admissions.
Know DU cut off and admission chances
It is very important for candidates seeking admission to Delhi University colleges to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Delhi University cut off will give students an idea on the possibility of being selected by DU colleges. Students who wish to pursue their higher education from Delhi University colleges can check the DU cut offs and plan their preparation for the senior secondary exams accordingly. Delhi University aspirants can also get acquainted with the best of four DU calculations based on which cut offs are decided for admissions to affiliated colleges.
The following tables give the 2019 cut off percentages at which admissions were closed in some of the top courses of Delhi University.
BA Hons. History Cut Off
Colleges
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
97
95
93.75
94.25
Ramjas College
94.75
92.5
91.25
90.75
Gargi College
95
89
86
86
Lady Shri Ram College
97
82
80
92.25
Dyal Singh College
90.25
85.5
82
79.5
Bharati College
79
75
73.75
72
Shivaji College
89
83
82.75
75
BA Hons. Philosophy Cut Off
Colleges
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
94
88.75
87.5
88.75
Lady Shri Ram College
93
89
84.75
85
Dyal Singh College
84.5
78
75
80
BA Hons. English Cut Off
Colleges
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
97.5
93.25
90.25
92.5
Kamla Nehru College
93.25
86.5
85
85
Bharati College
90
85
85
80
Hansraj College
96.75
93.25
91
90
Ramjas College
95.5
91.5
89
88
Gargi College
95.25
90.25
88
86
Lady Shri Ram College
97.75
92
90.75
91
Shivaji College
91.5
84
84
82.25
B.Sc Hons. Chemistry Cut Off
Programme
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
96
95
87
83
Ramjas College
95
93
85
76
Gargi College
94
92
87
65
Shivaji College
91.66
90.66
82
73
B.Sc Hons. Mathematics Cut Off
Programme
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
97.5
93.75
87
92.5
Ramjas College
95.75
95
90.5
88
Gargi College
94.75
91.5
83
75
Lady Shri Ram College
96.25
93.5
88
87
Shivaji College
92
89.5
84
70.75
Dyal Singh College
92.75
89.75
83
73
Kamla Nehru College
92.75
88
82
82.5
BA Hons. Economics Cut Off
Programme
General
OBC
SC
ST
Shri Ram College of Commerce
98.7
96.75
94
92.5
Hindu College
97.62
95.25
91.5
91.25
Miranda House
94.5
94.5
90.25
86
Ramjas College
96.75
93.25
88.75
86.25
Dyal Singh College
95
90
81
76
Gargi College
95.75
90.5
85
83
Lady Shri Ram College
98
95
91,5
89
Kamla Nehru College
95.25
88
79
81
Shivaji College
95
88
80
75
B.Com Hons. Cut Off
Colleges
General
OBC
SC
ST
Shri Ram College of Commerce
97.5
95.25
91.8
86
Dyal Singh College
94.25
87.5
79
65
Hindu College
97.37
94.25
90.25
83.25
Aditi Mahavidylaya
87
77
75
72
Hansraj College
97.25
94.25
89.75
82.25
Gargi College
95.25
91.25
83
70
Lady Shri Ram College
97.5
94.5
91
86.25
Shivaji College
94.75
85.5
81
75
Kamla Nehru College
94.75
87.5
80
80
Bharati College
90.5
81
74
69
BA Hons. Political Science Cut Off
Colleges
General
OBC
SC
ST
Miranda House
97.5
93.75
87
92.5
Ramjas College
97
94
92
92
Dyal Singh College
93
88.5
86.25
82
Gargi College
95.5
90
87
87
Lady Shri Ram College
98
96
94.5
95.25
Shivaji College
92.5
89.25
88.5
86.75
Every year, over three lakh students register for admission to around 62,000 undergraduate seats across the colleges affiliated to University of Delhi.
Vishwas Garia writes on University admissions at Careers360.