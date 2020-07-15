  • Home
Here is the basic information that students need to know for DU Admissions 2020.

Education | Written By Vishwas Garia | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University’s Top Courses And Cut-Off Marks
DU Admissions 2020: Top courses And Cut-Off Marks
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Now that the CBSE 12th results are out, as are the Class 12 results of several state boards, attention will soon turn to college admissions. The central universities draw students from across the country and the University of Delhi, or DU, is particularly diverse.

Since registration opened on June 20, over 3.71 lakh have registered for DU’s undergraduate seats. Of them, 2.37 lakh have already paid up. To put the level of competition in perspective, DU has roughly 62,000 undergraduate seats, spread over its North Campus colleges, South Campus and off-campus ones, to which it admits through this process.

It draws students for programmes in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. DU has 91 colleges, 87 departments, 16 faculties and 13 centres.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), the Delhi University colleges hold the top four positions for best colleges in India. According to the same NIRF Ranking 2020, Delhi University is the 11th best Indian university.

Here is the basic information required for applying to DU. The cut-off marks, or the minimum percentage required for admission in Delhi University, are given for a select few colleges and subjects, and help assess the chances of making it to a DU seat.

DU admission procedure

The admission to DU colleges is done on the basis of the Class 12 board exams results. The DU colleges decide the qualifying percentage or cut-off percentage for each programme at which the seats are offered to the applicants with the help of the ‘best of four calculation”. The Delhi University cut off routinely soars above 99%. Last year, Hindu College in DU’s North Campus, set the highest cut-off( 99%) for B.A (Honours) Political Science. However, the cut-offs also drop with time. The first list of cut-offs, issued at the start of admissions, always has the highest cut offs. The minimum percentages required drops with each successive list if seats are not filled in a subject.

Delay in admissions

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the university has delayed the admission process and subsequently the cut off announcement. Board exam results have arrived much later than usual as well with the CBSE announcing them only on July 13. Delhi University is likely to release its cut-off lists from August. Delhi University generally announces as many as 13 cut off lists for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by its affiliated colleges. This year, the university is expected to release five DU cut-offs, and one special cut off, for admissions.

Know DU cut off and admission chances

It is very important for candidates seeking admission to Delhi University colleges to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Delhi University cut off will give students an idea on the possibility of being selected by DU colleges. Students who wish to pursue their higher education from Delhi University colleges can check the DU cut offs and plan their preparation for the senior secondary exams accordingly. Delhi University aspirants can also get acquainted with the best of four DU calculations based on which cut offs are decided for admissions to affiliated colleges.

The following tables give the 2019 cut off percentages at which admissions were closed in some of the top courses of Delhi University.

BA Hons. History Cut Off

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

97

95

93.75

94.25

Ramjas College

94.75

92.5

91.25

90.75

Gargi College

95

89

86

86

Lady Shri Ram College

97

82

80

92.25

Dyal Singh College

90.25

85.5

82

79.5

Bharati College

79

75

73.75

72

Shivaji College

89

83

82.75

75


BA Hons. Philosophy Cut Off

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

94

88.75

87.5

88.75

Lady Shri Ram College

93

89

84.75

85

Dyal Singh College

84.5

78

75

80


BA Hons. English Cut Off

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

97.5

93.25

90.25

92.5

Kamla Nehru College

93.25

86.5

85

85

Bharati College

90

85

85

80

Hansraj College

96.75

93.25

91

90

Ramjas College

95.5

91.5

89

88

Gargi College

95.25

90.25

88

86

Lady Shri Ram College

97.75

92

90.75

91

Shivaji College

91.5

84

84

82.25


B.Sc Hons. Chemistry Cut Off

Programme

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

96

95

87

83

Ramjas College

95

93

85

76

Gargi College

94

92

87

65

Shivaji College

91.66

90.66

82

73


B.Sc Hons. Mathematics Cut Off

Programme

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

97.5

93.75

87

92.5

Ramjas College

95.75

95

90.5

88

Gargi College

94.75

91.5

83

75

Lady Shri Ram College

96.25

93.5

88

87

Shivaji College

92

89.5

84

70.75

Dyal Singh College

92.75

89.75

83

73

Kamla Nehru College

92.75

88

82

82.5


BA Hons. Economics Cut Off

Programme

General

OBC

SC

ST

Shri Ram College of Commerce

98.7

96.75

94

92.5

Hindu College

97.62

95.25

91.5

91.25

Miranda House

94.5

94.5

90.25

86

Ramjas College

96.75

93.25

88.75

86.25

Dyal Singh College

95

90

81

76

Gargi College

95.75

90.5

85

83

Lady Shri Ram College

98

95

91,5

89

Kamla Nehru College

95.25

88

79

81

Shivaji College

95

88

80

75


B.Com Hons. Cut Off

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Shri Ram College of Commerce

97.5

95.25

91.8

86

Dyal Singh College

94.25

87.5

79

65

Hindu College

97.37

94.25

90.25

83.25

Aditi Mahavidylaya

87

77

75

72

Hansraj College

97.25

94.25

89.75

82.25

Gargi College

95.25

91.25

83

70

Lady Shri Ram College

97.5

94.5

91

86.25

Shivaji College

94.75

85.5

81

75

Kamla Nehru College

94.75

87.5

80

80

Bharati College

90.5

81

74

69


BA Hons. Political Science Cut Off

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Miranda House

97.5

93.75

87

92.5

Ramjas College

97

94

92

92

Dyal Singh College

93

88.5

86.25

82

Gargi College

95.5

90

87

87

Lady Shri Ram College

98

96

94.5

95.25

Shivaji College

92.5

89.25

88.5

86.75


Every year, over three lakh students register for admission to around 62,000 undergraduate seats across the colleges affiliated to University of Delhi.


Vishwas Garia writes on University admissions at Careers360.

