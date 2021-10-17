DU Admission 2021 Against 3rd Cut Off List Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock The university has around 70,000 seats for undergraduate students (representational)

The University of Delhi will begin registration for undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list tomorrow, October 18. The third cut-off list was released yesterday, October 16 at admission.uod.ac.in. Admissions against the 3rd cut-off list will begin at 10 am tomorrow and will be over by October 21 (11:59 pm). Colleges will approve admissions by October 22. The last date for students to pay the admission fee is October 23.

Marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses have declined from 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent for some courses but cut-offs for popular courses remained on the higher side.

Next, the university plans to release a special cut-off list – for students who were eligible to take admission in the previous lists but did not complete the process – if seats remain unfilled.

The university has around 70,000 seats for undergraduate students and around 50,000 students have taken admission in the first two rounds.

While admission to most of the UG programmes is merit-based – Class 12 board exam marks – students need to appear in the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). Results of DUET 2021 will be announced soon.

DU’s admission process is completely online this year.

BA (Honours) Economics, a popular course among DU applicants, is open at Hansraj College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at a cut-off of 99 per cent. BA Economics cut off at Indraprastha College for Women is now 98 per cent, at Ramjas College, it is 98.75 per cent and at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off is 99.50 per cent.

Janki Devi Memorial College, Kalindi College, Kamala Nehru College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House have closed admission for the programme.

BA (honours) English admission is open at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, College of Vocational Studies, Daulat Ram College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Gargi College and Hansraj College.

Hindu College and Bharati College have closed admission for the programme.

LSR has pegged the cut-offs for BA (honours) English at 98.50 per cent, down from 98.75 per cent in the second list.