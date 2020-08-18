  • Home
  • Education
  • DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’

DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’

Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned Rs 115 crore to Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) to set up iHub Drishti, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 6:49 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur
IIT Jodhpur Observes 13th Foundation Day Online
COVID-19: IIT Jodhpur Announces Online Exams For Current Semester
Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Allotment Result Soon, Details Here
BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’
DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned Rs 115 crore to Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) to set up iHub Drishti, a technology and innovation hub on augmented reality and virtual reality, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

“The Technology and Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur, named as ‘iHub Drishti’ is being incorporated as Section-8 company with the initial seed funding from the DST,” an official statement said.

“The iHub Drishti, will engage in application directed research and translation of research outcomes to products and processes in collaboration with academic and industrial partners from India and abroad. It will support and nurture start-up ecosystems, operate upskilling and reskilling programs and intend to enable and drive appropriate technology interventions in the relevant areas by the state and central ministries. It will host teams of faculty members, research scholars, developers and scientists who will work towards achieving the targets of the hub,” Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, who also chairs the hub governing board, said in a statement.

iHub Drishti will create an ecosystem in and around the thematic areas and collaborate with other technology innovation hubs for the development of CPS technologies, Prof. Mayank Vatsa, Project Director of iHub Drishti said.

“iHub Drishti will create state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities that will cater to the national need. In five years’ time frame, iHub Drishti will become the anchoring agency for technological innovations in the areas of computer vision, augmented reality and virtual reality,”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Government To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students, Reserve 25% Seats For State Board Students
Assam Government To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students, Reserve 25% Seats For State Board Students
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Result 2020 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in, Know How To Check
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
Depertment Of Science And Technology To Launch Programme To Scale up Start-ups
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................