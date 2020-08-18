Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DST Allocates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Jodhpur To Set Up ‘iHub Drishti’

Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned Rs 115 crore to Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) to set up iHub Drishti, a technology and innovation hub on augmented reality and virtual reality, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

“The Technology and Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur, named as ‘iHub Drishti’ is being incorporated as Section-8 company with the initial seed funding from the DST,” an official statement said.

“The iHub Drishti, will engage in application directed research and translation of research outcomes to products and processes in collaboration with academic and industrial partners from India and abroad. It will support and nurture start-up ecosystems, operate upskilling and reskilling programs and intend to enable and drive appropriate technology interventions in the relevant areas by the state and central ministries. It will host teams of faculty members, research scholars, developers and scientists who will work towards achieving the targets of the hub,” Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, who also chairs the hub governing board, said in a statement.

iHub Drishti will create an ecosystem in and around the thematic areas and collaborate with other technology innovation hubs for the development of CPS technologies, Prof. Mayank Vatsa, Project Director of iHub Drishti said.

“iHub Drishti will create state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities that will cater to the national need. In five years’ time frame, iHub Drishti will become the anchoring agency for technological innovations in the areas of computer vision, augmented reality and virtual reality,”