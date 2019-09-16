'Doodle For Google 2019': Winner To Get Rs 5 Lakh College Scholarship

Doodle for Google 2019 submission will end on September 30

It is that time of the year again when Google accepts Doodle submissions from students in India. The 'Doodle for Google' is an annual contest which is open to class 1 to 10 students. The winning Doodle in the contest is featured on the Google India Homepage. The deadline to submit doodles is coming to an end with last date for submission on September 30, 2019. Students can submit their doodles both online and offline.

There are 5 class groups in which the doodles will be grouped:

Class 1-2

Class 3-4

Class 5-6

Class 7-8

Class 9-10

Students are free to use any material to create their doodle as long as it adheres to the theme of the year. The 2019 Doodle for Google theme is 'WHEN I GROW UP, I HOPE...'

Along with the doodle, students also need to submit a statement explaining what they have drawn and how it represents something they hope for.

To submit Google Doodle offline, students can download the entry form here. Students submitting their entries online will also need to download the entry form, fill it and upload its scanned copy to the online portal.

Students willing to submit their entry forms online will have the option to either upload the Doodle on Google's website as a .jpg or .png or courier the art work on the following address:

Doodle for Google 2019

PMG Integrated Communications

576, 1ST Floor, Chirag Delhi Main Road

Above Oriental Bank of Commerce

New Delhi, 110017

Google will select 4 doodles from each group as the national finalists. These 20 finalists will be displayed in an online gallery on the Doodle for Google website.

The 20 national finalist doodles will be put up for public voting from October 21 to November 6, 2019. Based on the votes received, one group finalist will be selected.

"A cumulative score based on public voting, scores by guest judges and panel of Google executives will choose one of the five group winners and announce the National Winner on 14th November 2019," says the official Doodle for Google website.

The National Winner will receive a Rs. 500,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 200,000 technology package for their school, a Certificate / Trophy of achievement, and a trip to Google Office.

The doodles of the four Group Winners, who do not become the National Winner, will be featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. They will also receive a Rs. 250,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 100,000 technology package for their school, a Trophy/Medal of recognition, certificate of achievement, and a trip to Google Office in India.

The doodles of the national finalists will also be displayed in the Doodle for Google gallery. They will also receive a certificate of achievement.

All winners will also receive any of the hardware products, and Googley Schwag.

