DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result Declared, Apply For SAY Exam, Revaluation

Image credit: Shutterstock DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Declared, Apply For SAY Exam, Revaluation

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2020 has been declared today. Candidates who could not qualify for higher education will be given another chance to pass through the Save A Year, or SAY exams. “Those students who registered and appeared for the HSE 2020 March (both regular and compartmental) and failed to obtain sufficient grade for higher studies in any subject can apply for the SAY examination to obtain D+ and above in such subjects,” an official statement said.

Detailed notification of Kerala +2 SAY exam will be published by the board soon. Candidates can also apply for revaluation, photocopy, scrutiny of Kerala Plus Two result answer sheets.

Candidates can apply for revaluation of all subjects, except Physucs, Chemistry, and Mathematics, DHSE said.

The revaluation window of DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2020 will begin from July 16, the board said.

Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath has announced plus two results this year. A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the exam this year, out of whom, 85.13% have passed.

As many as 234 students have scored 100% marks in the Kerala Plus Two Exam this year. A total of 18, 510 students have secured A+, the highest grade. Malappuram district tops the list with 2,234 candidates scoring A+ grade in all subjects.

To check Kerala +2 result from official websites, candidates will be required to use their date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and registration number as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

According to an official statement, Plus Two results are also available on iExaMS, PRD Live, and Saphalam 2020 apps.