DGCA Recruitment 2025: Monthly Salary Up To Rs 7 Lakh, No Exam Required

DGCA Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced recruitment for Flight Operations Inspector (FOI) positions across various categories. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has invited applications for these contractual roles, offering competitive salaries. The deadline for application submission is March 7 until 3pm.

The applicants are required to fill up all the particulars in the online form by clicking on the link here.

DGCA Vacancy 2025: Position Details



Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) 01 Rs 7,46,000

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) 10 Rs 5,02,800

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) 05 Rs 2,82,800



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for these positions must have completed 10+2 or a graduate/postgraduate degree in Physics and Mathematics from a recognisedd institution. Additionally, they must hold a valid Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) or Commercial Helicopter Pilot License (CHPL). Other eligibility conditions set by DGCA will apply.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 58 years

Maximum Age: Senior Flight Operations Inspector- 64 years

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted based on document verification, medical examination, and an interview. No written examination will be conducted.

Contract Duration

These positions are offered on a contractual basis for one year, with the possibility of an extension based on performance.

This recruitment offers a valuable opportunity for experienced pilots looking to transition into administrative and regulatory roles. Interested candidates should visit the official DGCA website for detailed information and application procedures.

Application Process

After successful submission of online application, the applicants will receive a copy of duly filled-in application form on the e-mail ID provided by them.

Applicants are required to take a print of that application form, paste their current photograph (duly sign it across) and sign the application (in the space provided) and send it, along-with No Objection Certificate from their employer (authorised signatory), if any, in the space provided in the form and the following required legible, self-attested photocopies of the documents in support of the essential

requirements, by speed post/courier/ by hand in a sealed envelope clearly super scribing the vacancy against which she/he has applied for' to Recruitment Section, A Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Opposite Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110 003 latest by March 14, 2025 (Friday) (3pm).