Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day

DU extends deadline to pay admission fees

The University of Delhi has extended the last date to pay the admission fees against the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by a day. Earlier scheduled to close the online fee payment window on October 24, will now remain open till October 25 (2 pm). The extension has been done after requests from DU applicants and considering the Diwali festivities, a university statement said.

“On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the Candidates has been extended to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds,” the DU statement added.

The university will display vacant seats, if any, on October 26. Candidates who pay the admission fees of CSAS round–1 will get the option to upgrade and re-order their higher preferences between October 26 and October 27.

The university on Saturday, October 22 issued a statement saying that candidates rejected for seat allocation in CSAS round-1 due to non-availability of category certificate will be considered in the Unreserved category in round-2.

A DU statement issued in this regard said: “The University of Delhi has time and again, through its webinars, bulletin of information, Common Seat Allocation System Document, public notices .. advised the candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS, OBC-NCL, PwBD/ CW category to ensure that their required documents, certificates (as applicable) in the prescribed format to be submitted at the time of applying to the Common Sear Allocation System of University of Delhi.”