Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Begins From Today For Private Schools

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: For the nursery admission, the student should be at least four years of age, KG (pre-primary)- five years, Class 1- six years as of March 31, 2023

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 9:03 am IST

The first list of selected students will be out on January 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The Delhi government will commence the registration process for nurser admission from today, December 1. The nursery admission will begin from the private schools for the academic session 2023-24. The candidates can apply till December 25 by paying a registration fee of Rs 25.

According to DoE, "the admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24." For the nursery admission, the student should be at least four years of age, KG (pre-primary)- five years, Class 1- six years as of March 31, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates

  1. Parents can upload details of students who applied for admission- January 6
  2. Uploading of marks- January 13
  3. First list of selected students- January 20
  4. Queries of parents- January 21- 30
  5. Second list of selected candidates- February 6
  6. Queries of parents- February 8 to 14.

Delhi government will close the nursery admission process for the academic session 2023-24 on March 17. In every private schools, there is at least 25 per cent of seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) children.

